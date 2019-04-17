Gator Baseball Preview: Florida And LSU Square Off In Baton Rouge

The Florida Gators (25-14, 6-9 SEC) hit the road for a key Southeastern Conference matchup in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers (24-14, 9-6 SEC) this weekend.

Overall in the series, LSU leads, 62-50-1 but in 2017, Florida went 4-1 against LSU- winning the regular season series in Gainesville and sweeping the Tigers 2-0 in the 2017 College World Series Finals to win their first NCAA title.

That NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP call we've waited so long to hear!#OmahaGators #GoGators pic.twitter.com/kOZZDTOG2x — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 28, 2017

On the Mound

After going 3-1 with a series win over South Carolina, Florida’s weekend rotation is changing up a bit.

Thursday: RHP Tommy Mace (6-3, 4.13 ERA) vs TBA

Friday: RHP Jack Leftwich (4-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Cole Henry (3-2, 3.45 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Christian Scott (3-2, 4.60 ERA) vs RHP Eric Walker (2-3, 5.79 ERA)

Tommy Mace finished his start against the Gamecocks last weekend after six innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Florida pitcher Jack Leftwich who has been dealing with a blister after missing his last two starts will be available against LSU.

Christian Scott suffered his second straight rough start against an SEC team last weekend against the Gamecocks. The freshman was tagged for six earned runs in the second game to Ole Miss as the same thing happened when he started last weekend.

Lang With A Bang

Austin Langworthy, who started the season in a slump had picked up the pace. In the first 16 games, he went 11-62 (.177) with seven RBI and four extra-base hits. But, in his last 21 games, he is 23-77 (.299) and has a team-high 12 two-out RBI.

A Look at LSU

The Tigers are 9-6 in the Southeastern Conference, and the Tigers are just one game behind first-place Georgia and Mississippi State in the overall league standings.

Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis has 312 career hits at LSU and has a chance to become the all-time hits leader in school’s history. Duplantis collected his 15th career triple in the Missouri series.

Antoine Duplantis turns on the wheels and legs out a two-RBI TRIPLE! Mizzou 9, LSU 4 • #GeauxTigers🐯 💻: https://t.co/YksTXLpmt0 pic.twitter.com/RAehbQrRNo — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 14, 2019

Additionally, right-hander Zack Hess also has a chance to pitch this weekend. He suffered a pulled groin muscle in the first inning at Missouri. Lastly, right-hander Todd Peterson who earned his third win of the season is one to watch as he worked three perfect innings with five strikeouts at Missouri to give him the victory.

Game Information

Thursday, April 18 / 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.1 FM/ 850 AM

Friday, April 19 / 8 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.1 FM / 850 AM

Saturday, April 20 / 3 p.m.