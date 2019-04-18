Florida Men’s Basketball Welcomes Three New Players

On Wednesday, Mike White and the Florida men’s basketball team officially welcomed three new players to the roster.

After three transfers left White with four open scholarships to hand out, the Gators coaching staff quickly began the process of filling those spots. So far, Florida has added big man Jason Jitoboh, point guard Ques Glover and small forward Anthony Duruji since its NCAA Tournament exit last month.

Center Jason Jitoboh brings much-needed depth to frontcourt

Jitoboh, a 6-foot-11, 300-pound center from Nigeria, might be the most impactful player among the three signees. During White’s four seasons as UF head coach, the inside game has struggled due to injuries and lack of development.

Jitoboh played this past season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he helped lead his team to a 34-4 overall record and a top-25 finish in MaxPreps’ national rankings at 25. He also averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer.

Jitoboh’s size is something White hasn’t been able to properly develop during his tenure at Florida. Look for Al Pinkins to help mold Jitoboh into a force under the basket.

Point Guard Ques Glover brings important depth to murky backcourt situation

The Gators lost some bodies in the backcourt after the end of the 2018-2019 season. Mike Okauru announced his intent to transfer, then Andrew Nembhard made it known that he’d be testing the NBA waters before deciding to come back to UF for his sophomore campaign.

Because of the uncertainty, Florida’s coaching staff went out and nabbed Ques Glover, a point guard from Knoxville, Tennessee, to add depth to the position.

Glover averaged 21.1 points per game and 3.6 assists per game in his senior season for the Bearden Bulldogs. Those numbers helped him land 2018 Knoxville News Sentinel Player of the Year honors. He also led his team to its first state championship behind a 24-point performance, which helped earn him the state tournament MVP award.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, he embodies the classic physical tools that a point guard is known for. He has quickness and is known to attack the basket off the dribble with the ability to also score from behind the three-point line.

“It’s a dream come true for me and my family.” Bearden star Ques Glover announced his commitment to Florida today. Why did he choose the Gators?⬇️@quesglover @coachtatebhs @BeardenSports @BeardenHoops pic.twitter.com/ycHXc9vK2z — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) April 2, 2019

Anthony Duruji transfers in from Louisiana Tech

God is my boast! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/a6tlWyUw0l — Anthony Duruji (@Anthony_Duruji) April 15, 2019

Mike White plucked yet another transfer from his old employer.

In 2015, Justin Leon followed White to Florida from LA Tech, and now forward Anthony Duruji has announced his commitment to become a Gator.

Duruji will have two years of eligibility remaining after he sits out next season. The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder has explosive bounce and freakish athleticism. He started in 52 games in his two years as a Bulldog, earning 2018 Conference USA Freshman of the Year his first year with the team.

Duruji averaged 12.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game his sophomore season.