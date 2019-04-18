Jaguars Ready to Forget Last Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to take on the 2019-2020 season after seeing their schedule release.

New Face Leading the Offense

During free agency, the Jaguars were able to sign the playoff machine quarterback Nick Foles from the Eagles. Foles was the number two guy for the Eagles behind Carson Wentz but Foles was seen as the most clutch player leading them to a Super Bowl in 2017 and a playoff appearance last year.

After five seasons in Jacksonville, Blake Bortles and the Jaguars decided to split ways sending the UCF alumni to the Los Angeles Rams to serve as the back up to Jarred Goff. Bortles and the Jaguars went to the playoffs once during his five seasons where they fell short in the AFC championship to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

“It’s great to get back to work,” Foles said. “The offseason is a great time to spend time with your family and get a break from everything. I know all of us were excited to get back into the building and get back to work. For me, it’s just the opportunity to get to know everyone. There are a few guys on the team I have played with before but its been fun this past couple of days.”

Key Games

Last year was a disappointing season for the Jaguars. After going 5-11 and finishing last in the AFC South, head coach Doug Marrone and his team are ready to move past that and prepare for the year to come.

Foles and the Jags begin the season at home taking on MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Followed the Chiefs, they then travel to take on Deshaun Watson and the Texans. More key matchups feature the Saints on week 6, Blake Bortles revenge game on week 14 and Antonio Brown and the Raiders on week 15.

Most of the defense will be back for Sacksonville but all eyes will be on the offense throughout the season. Star running back Leonard Fournette continues to make headlines outside of the field. Fournette was arrested on Thursday following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released 24 minutes later.

Jaguars fans will also keep an eye out on wide receiver Marquis Lee, who is expected to finally have his break-out year after coming back from injury and being the number one receiver. Dede Westbrook is also a name to look out for as he enters his third season in the NFL. The quickness from these two receivers can help Foles and the Jaguars get the yardage and completions they have been waiting for.

If the Jaguars want to forget last season and make the playoffs, they’ll likely need a good late October/early November. In a three-game stretch, they face the Bengals, Jets and Texans. Cincinnati is coming off a rebuild and New York is trying to come out of one. Houston will be playing its first game in London, which is typically a difficult adjustment. The Jaguars rank in at number 3 when it comes to schedule toughness.

With this year being the 25th anniversary of the Jaguars, we will see if they can surpass their opponents and return to the playoffs.