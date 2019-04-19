Sixers Keep High-Scoring Run Going in Brooklyn, Lead Series 2-1

The Philadelphia 76ers turned their playoff matchup upside down in their high-scoring 131-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night. Above all, Ben Simmons finished with a postseason-career-high in scoring with 31 points.

Road To Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets got off to a dreamy start denying the Sixers in game 1 at Philadelphia.

Brooklyn’s main man, D’Angelo Russel led the show for the Nets scoring 26 points and also adding 4 assists. Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie put up 18 points. Coming off the bench was Ed Davis who claimed 16 rebounds and scored 12. Meanwhile, Caris LaVert ended the night with 23 points. An astonishing team performance involving starters and bench players.

As expected, the Sixers had no sympathy during Monday’s 145-123 smashing revenge getting themselves back into the series.

Simmons shun by producing a triple-double while Big man Joel Embiid supplied 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jimmy Butler had a great passing game assisting in 7 different instances. Like the Nets in game 1, Philly had a dominant team performance with 6 team members scoring for over 15 points.

Nets Struggle To Keep Up Again

Both, Philadelphia and the Nets’ performance Friday night was no different from game 2.

The Aussie Is In The House

Simmons followed up a game 2 triple-double by going 11-for-13 scoring 31 points on Thursday. Furthermore, the 76ers coach Brett Brown said the Australian international played one of his “most dominant games” of his young NBA career.

Simmons’ 31 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals gave Philly a 2-1 lead over Brooklyn in its first round series.

No Embiid, No Problem

The Sixers didn’t hesitate to go out and out-score the Nets in Brooklyn despite Embiid’s absence due to a sore left knee. Simmons says the team is strong enough to rise above despite Embiid’s injury.

Simmons was the star of the game. But don’t let his numbers keep you from looking at JJ Redick and Tobias Harris’ performance at the Barclays Center.

The Nets failed to contain Redick allowing him to score 26 points. Consequently, Harris was unstoppable scoring 29 points hitting 6-for-6 from deep and a game-high 16 rebounds. Butler complimented the shooters with 7 assists once again and scored 16.

Game 4

The Net’s Head Coach Kenny Atkinson will stress defensive importance to his players. Containing Simmons, Redick and Harris will be key for Saturday’s game. A home win will be instrumental for a possible upset in this series.

Kenny Atkinson speaks with the media after a tough Game 3 loss for the @BrooklynNets. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5msUhkNiox — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 19, 2019

The Sixers lead the series 2-1 ahead of game 4 in Brooklyn this Saturday at 3 p.m.