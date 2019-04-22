Recap: Gator Sports This Past Weekend

There was plenty of Gator sports this past weekend that included title wins, extended winning streaks, as well as conclusions of the regular season.

Alicia Boren Concludes Collegiate Career

To start with, Florida senior Alicia Boren earned her share of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships’ floor exercise title. Boren was four Gators who were competing as individuals in the semifinal competition.

Secondly, freshman Trinity Thomas also shared seventh overall on the NCAA floor awards podium with a score of 9.925 and is now a five-time All-American as a freshman. Lastly, it was Boren’s 54th consecutive and overall all-around appearance, making her the Gators’ all-time leader by eight competitions.

Gators Lax Extends Streak

The No.18 Florida Gators lacrosse team pushed their winning streak to seven straight games as they defeated the UConn Huskies 16-5.

To begin with, Florida now moves to 4-0 in conference play, as they tie with Cincinnati- one game left to play in the regular season.

Also, Shannon Kavanagh scored five goals against UConn to tie her career-best and posted a career-best in points as she finished with eight. Finally, the Gators face the Bearcats next Saturday to conclude and crown the regular season champion.

Men’s Golf Finishes Regular Season

The Florida Gators men’s golf team concluded their regular season with four players inside the Top 25. It was also their second-best finish.

Florida takes home it’s second-best finish of the season! 🥉 overall and 4️⃣ Gators inside the top 25! #GoGators 🐊⛳️ pic.twitter.com/GpNSnbMI27 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 20, 2019

Sophomore Chris Nido finished 18 holes with four birdies in a row to card 68 to tie for eighth. But, Senior Gordon Neale finished with four birdies and also carded a final score of 68 to finish T11.

Also, Junior Blake Dyer, who made his second appearance in the lineup this spring, had the best finish of the season. Dyer, with a one-under score of 70 finished T17. Sophomore John Axelson was the fourth Gator to make the Top 25 at T21.

Florida’s Singles Comeback Falls Short

Top-seed Florida was eliminated from SEC Championships after falling to Tennessee.

First of all, Florida’s singles comeback wasn’t enough as after dropping the doubles point but still getting three straight singles victories, the Gators were unable to pull it off. Furthermore, Tennessee earned the 4-3 victory in the second semifinal of the day.

Florida Relays Deliver

After a three-week layoff, Florida’s top-10 track and field teams won a heavyweight win against LSU at the LSU Alumni Gold. But, the day’s headlining act would be the men’s 4×100 relay between both ranked teams.

The Gators’ team of Raymond Ekevwo, Hakim Sani Brown, Grant Holloway, and Ryan Clark would take the win in 38.55 seconds, topping their previous season best of 38.69 seconds. LSU would finish second in 38.82 seconds. In Florida’s women, Doneisha Anderson clocked 52.77 seconds in her outdoor opener.

The Gators will be back in Gainesville this weekend as they host the Tom Jones Memorial.