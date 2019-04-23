Buchholz Girls Lacrosse Is Headed to Regional Quarterfinals

The Buchholz varsity girls lacrosse team entered the 2019 season with the goal of getting better each and every day. They’ve done just that.

Historical Season

Last week Coach Millinoff’s Bobcats were crowned as District Champions. They defeated Forest High School and later outlasted Oak Hall, whom they hadn’t beat since 2011. According to senior team captain Olivia Moreschi, they walked in focused and ready to play. After scoring the first few goals the Bobcats knew they were in it and were determined to come out with the win. They won 15-11.

“It was such a great feeling. We’ve all worked so hard and to get the win meant so much. We played for each other and it showed. There were definitely some tears shed after the game” explained Moreschi.

There’s no doubt that the success of this Buchholz team is rooted on a strong bond. Many of the girls grew up playing club lacrosse in Gainesville together.

They entered high school not only as teammates but as friends.

Trust is what they hold in one another, according to Moreschi, is what allows them to play to their full potential.

Moreschi says, “Coach Millinoff emphasizes the importance of improving as a team”.

Each practice the Bobcats aim to do just that. They motivate and build off of each other all while having a smile on their faces. When asked about a specific teammate that has stepped up this season Moreschi couldn’t choose just one. According to the senior team captain, everyone has put forth a tremendous effort and has given their all. Moreschi described her teammates as “amazing”. It’s clear that she has a great sense of pride in her teammates.

What’s Next

The Bobcats have a tough matchup coming up. Regional Quarterfinals are this Thursday and Buchholz will be taking on Gulf Breeze, the district two champions. The two teams have already met once this season. Gulf Breeze defeated the Bobcats 16-7 win.

Buchholz, however, isn’t looking back. They’re focused on this Thursday’s matchup. In preparation for Gulf Breeze and Regional Quarterfinals, the Bobcats are working on playing faster and more physical.

Prior to game time, Moreschi said she’ll be telling her teammates what she always tells them.