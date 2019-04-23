Dwayne Haskins Prepares for 2019 NFL Draft

Dwayne Haskins, an Ohio Buckeye is in Pre Draft “meditation” while preparing for what likely is the biggest day of his life.

Who is Dwayne Haskins?

A talented quarterback who has been on many of the NFL’s executives radar this 2018-2019 college football season for this upcoming draft.

Haskins, an Ohio State quarterback who has held his own throughout his college season making his name well known and potentially land himself a first round draft pick.

Throughout his Buckeye career he has built a a well rounded resume. It’s a no-brainer that he will get drafted in the first round. He could be the first quarterback out of the Big Ten Conference that will be drafted in the first round since Kerry Collins back in 1995. Collins was drafted by the Carolina Panthers fifth overall.

Haskins has had an impressive season for the Buckeyes. He completed 70 percent of his passes this previous season while adding 50 touchdowns to his resume.

He then led his team to a impressive win winning the Rose Bowl and landing MVP of that game. Gifting his head coach a well rounded retirement gift.

Some Mock Draft’s have that he will go sixth or seventh in the first round. The New York Giants are looking to pick up Haskins if Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray isn’t picked up already.

Haskins is currently the record holder for the Big Ten Conference for the all-time passing touchdowns in a single season. His talents have helped him be the only quarterback in the NCAA to top 40 passing touchdowns in the 2018 season.

Tune in on draft night to watch this Buckeye fulfill his dream of entering the NFL