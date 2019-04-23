Renee Phifer has a love for animals, in particular, horses. Her mother’s love for horses only made Renee’s passion grow. This 16-year-old’s devotion sent her overseas to Abu-Dhabi for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games where she won three gold medals in equestrian events. Find out more about her story here.
Home / Feature Sports News / Renee Phifer: A Champion
Tags 2019 equestrian Florida gainesville gold medal Horses Ocala Olympics Renee Phifer Special Olympics World Games
Check Also
Injuries Continue to Plague Yankees
The injuries are continuing to mount for the New York Yankees. Just over three weeks …