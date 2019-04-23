Home / Feature Sports News / Renee Phifer: A Champion

Renee Phifer: A Champion

Sophia LaFrance April 23, 2019

Renee Phifer has a love for animals, in particular, horses. Her mother’s love for horses only made Renee’s passion grow. This 16-year-old’s devotion sent her overseas to Abu-Dhabi for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games where she won three gold medals in equestrian events. Find out more about her story here.

