Home / Football / Who Will the San Francisco 49ers Take 2nd Overall?
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa of Ohio State works out during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Who Will the San Francisco 49ers Take 2nd Overall?

Chrissy Voltoline April 23, 2019 Football, NFL, NFL Draft 21 Views

With the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, who the San Francisco 49ers select will largely depend on who goes at No. 1.

For weeks, the overall consensus has been that QB Kyler Murray, a former Oklahoma Sooner, will be snagged first overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, days before the draft, rumors have spread that the Cardinals will pass on Murray and take Ohio State’s DE Nick Bosa, who football fans have seen going to the 49ers in the majority of mock drafts.

Bosa to the 49ers

Bosa, who has largely been considered the cream-of-the-crop in this year’s draft, has been projected as the No. 2 overall pick.

The 49ers could really benefit from a 6-foot-4, 266 lb. DE like Bosa considering the hole in San Francisco lies at the DB position. However, Bosa obviously has other suitors than just the 49ers. Being a top-ranked draft prospect means others are knocking at the door.

Quinnen Williams

That being said, the rumors circulating now are that Bosa could get stolen at No.1 to the Cardinals. If this happens and Arizona passes on Murray, the 49ers have to consider other options.

Quinnen Williams is another big name in the conversation to go at No. 2.

Williams could be a great addition as an interior lineman for the 49ers with an impressive college career at the University of Alabama.

Though Williams would undoubtedly be a beast on the defensive line, some question where he would fit into the 49ers lineup.  DeForest Buckner currently plays in the role that Williams would look to possess.

“Whatever happens at one, we have a group of players that we have vetted thoroughly and will be prepared. I think we will get a really good, difference-making player.”

With just two days before the big day, General Manager John Lynch says that no matter who the team gets at No.2, he has confidence the organization will still select a great player.

Tags

About Chrissy Voltoline

Chrissy Voltoline is a Junior studying Sports Media Journalism.

Check Also

Gator Softball: Florida swept at home by Alabama for first time since 2011

For the first time since March of 2014, Florida’s softball team (37-12, 9-9 SEC) has …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties