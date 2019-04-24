D.K. Metcalf Ready for NFL Draft

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 24th at 8 p.m in Nashville, Tennessee.

And Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is predicted to go high within the first round Thursday night. The Rebels receiver is more than confident heading into the draft, saying that the no one’s seen a “D.K. Metcalf in the league yet.”

Faster than Julio Jones.

Jumps higher than OBJ. There is only one @dkmetcalf14 🤫 (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/qpUsJqz25b — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 17, 2019

According to NFL.com, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound receiver has a prospect grade of 6.30 and will become an instant starter.

His Time at Ole Miss

Metcalf left the Rebels his redshirt sophomore season. During the 2018 season, Metcalf had 26 receptions for 569 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Throughout the season, Metcalf showed that he was ready. He says that no one can stop him on his routes.

He had an even better season the previous year. During the 2017 season, Metcalf had 39 receptions for 646 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Throughout his time at Ole Miss, he’s gotten good at manipulating defenders and developed quick feet.

Combine Results

During the 2019 NFL Combine, Metcalf had a stellar performance. Here were his results:

40 Yard Dash: 4.33 seconds

Bench Press: 225 pounds, 27 reps

Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

Broad Jump: 134.0 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.38 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.5 seconds

Because of his combine effort, he has secured his spot at the No. 1 wide receiver.

Overall, Metcalf feels confident going into this draft because of his performance at the combine.

Prediction

According to CBS Sports mock draft, Metcalf will be the 9th pick in the first round going to the Buffalo Bills. 247sports 2019 Mock Draft has Metcalf going to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 7th pick in the first round.

No one will know for sure until Thursday night.

You can catch coverage of the draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday.