Gators Drop High Scoring Battle to FAU

The UF baseball team dropped a high scoring battle last night to FAU. Florida kept the lead for most of the game, but a few too many simple mistakes left Florida behind 13-11. This loss now moves their record to 26-17.

What Happened

A strong offensive turnout for the Gators with 21 hits compared to FAU’s 13 wasn’t enough to dispute the 11 walks and two hit batters from the pitching staff with 9 of the 11 walks coming from freshman.

“It’s obvious we walked too many guys,” Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “It’s just unfortunate that we haven’t figured out yet to throw the ball across the plate.”

Florida was able to start the game off with 10 hits in the first two innings bringing them to a 5-1 lead. Keeping the lead throughout the game until the Owls took an 8-7 lead in the top of the fifth off a grand slam. A response from Langworthy scoring Flint in the bottom of the fifth tieing the game 8-8.

The seventh inning looked promising for the Gators scoring two putting them at a 10-8 lead. With both teams putting up runs in the eight it sent the game into the ninth inning with the Gators up 11-9. And for the first time this season they blew the lead in the ninth inning giving up four runs leaving the Owls victorious.

Key Players

Austin Langworthy went 3-for-4, hitting his first career grand slam in the second inning to give the Gators the lead.

“It was a 0-2 slider that he hung and I did what I should’ve done with it,” Langworthy said.

He also tripled in the fifth, singled in the seventh, and was walked twice, one being in the bottom of the ninth where he was left on the bases.

Make that SIX RBI for Langworthy! #GoGators Single to right gives the #Gators a lead and puts runners on the corners with no outs. B7 | #Gators 9, FAU 8 pic.twitter.com/vYHX9OgiGm — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 24, 2019

Will Dalton put up his fourth homer of the season in the fourth putting the Gators up by three.

Jacob Young got three hits and with a chance to start Christian Flint performed. He also had three hits and brought in three runs for the Gators.

Up Next

The Gators host Kentucky this weekend in a three-game series with the opener set for Friday night at 6:30.

“Our whole focus right now is Friday night against Kentucky,” O’Sullivan said.