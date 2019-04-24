Will Josh Rosen be a Cardinal next year?

With the NFL Draft set to begin Thursday, all eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals. After a 3-13 season, the Cardinals were awarded the first pick of the 2019 Draft.

There’s been much speculation as to what the Cardinals will do with this years top-pick. Will the Cardinals draft a highly-rated impact player on defense? Or will they backtrack on their first round selection from a year ago and draft another quarterback?

Chosen Rosen?

A year ago, the franchise drafted quarterback Josh Rosen with the 1oth pick in the 2018 Draft. When a team takes a quarterback that high, he is expected to be the future face of the franchise.

However, Rosen struggled in his rookie season and he wasn’t dealt any favors with his supporting cast. But now, his future with the Cardinals has been in question this offseason. That is largely due to the change the franchise made at head coach and owning the first overall pick.

The Kliff Show

Now calling the shots for the Cardinals is new head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona shocked the league when they made the decision to hire Kingsbury from the college ranks in January.

Back when he was coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury said if he had the first pick in the NFL Draft, his pick would be Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

Now, Kingsbury does in-fact hold the top pick in the draft and Murray has long been linked to being the Cardinals selection.

The speculation has created a whirlwind of rumors about Rosen’s future in Arizona.

However, the Cardinals off season workouts have started and Rosen has been a full participant. So far, Kingbury has liked what he has seen from the quarterback.

The road leading to the draft has had many questions that will soon be answered. The biggest being what the Cardinals will do with the top-pick.

Do they stick with Rosen? Or does Kingsbury go for his “guy” in Murray?

If they do go with Murray, there could be plenty of suitors for Rosen’s services.