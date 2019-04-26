Kerwin Bell Takes Control Of USF Offense

The once walk-on quarterback for the Florida Gators has now settled in as the University of South Florida offensive coordinator. His name? Kerwin Bell.

Background

Kerwin Bell is a 53-year-old Florida native who jumpstarted his career in 1984. He performed as a standout quarterback for four seasons after walking on to the University of Florida football team. He was named the SEC Player of the Year in his first year as a Gator.

Some of Bell’s other success came from his two head coaching positions at Jacksonville University and Valdosta State. In his two years at Valdosta State from 2016-2018, he led the team to the 2018 NCAA Division II championship with the nations top ranked scoring offense in the division.

Additionally, Bell had a 14-year playing career in the National Football League. He played with the Miami Dolphins in 1988 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1989.

Bell and Strong Reunite

This is not the first time that Kerwin Bell and Charlie Strong are a part of the same program. More than 30 years ago, Bell and Strong were a part of the University of Florida football program for the 1983-84 season. While Bell was a walk-on quarterback, Strong served as a graduate assistant in his first coaching position.

Bell and Strong plan to work hard together in order to have a successful offense this year at South Florida.

Bell’s Mentality

Kerwin Bell hopes to find success in his first year in control of USF’s offense. He is very excited to be in Tampa and eager to move this team forward and add to his successes, alongside head coach, Charlie Strong.

One of his trending hashtags on Twitter is “Play Fast, Score Faster.” This is his motto for his offense as he strives to score every time he gets into the red zone. The Bulls offense is going to be one to watch out for under the University of Florida Hall of Famer, Kerwin Bell.