When Kyler Murray got the call on Thursday night that he was the first overall pick in the NFL draft, it was not the first time this two-sport athlete was selected to play a professional sport. And it was not the first time he was selected in the first round.

One year ago, Murray was drafted to play baseball for the Oakland Athletics. His decision to play professional football though seemed to be one that will be paying off very soon. Murray is headed to Arizona to play for the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals followed suit with their first pick of the draft on Thursday when they selected Murray. The previous year, the Cardinals picked quarterback Josh Rosen for their 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft. According to several reports, leading up to the draft it looked as though the Cardinals were going to select a defensive player. Despite these reports though, the Cardinals picked the impressive Heisman trophy winner.

Murray threw for 4,053 yards for the Sooners last season. Additionally, he had 40 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions, he led Oklahoma to their 12-1 record. Murray is the third consecutive Texan high school football native following Myles Garret in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018 to be selected first.

Murray said he liked keeping people on their toes while he was making the decision between playing baseball or football. He said that he, however, didn’t believe he would be the first overall pick until he got that call.

Head Coach for the Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury says he’s been following Murray for a while now and he is excited to add Murray’s dual-threat athleticism to his team.

The second pick in the NFL Draft was Nick Bosa to the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa was the first of several defensive players that would go in the first round. Bosa was out for most of his last season at Ohio State due to a core injury. He is expected to be the additional edge rusher that the 49ers lacked on their roster last season.

