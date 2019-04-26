Home / College Football / NFL Draft First Round Overview: Kyle Murray led the way
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray shows off his new jersey after the Arizona Cardinals selected Murray in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

When Kyler Murray got the call on Thursday night that he was the first overall pick in the NFL draft, it was not the first time this two-sport athlete was selected to play a professional sport. And it was not the first time he was selected in the first round.

One year ago, Murray was drafted to play baseball for the Oakland Athletics. His decision to play professional football though seemed to be one that will be paying off very soon. Murray is headed to Arizona to play for the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals followed suit with their first pick of the draft on Thursday when they selected Murray. The previous year, the Cardinals picked quarterback Josh Rosen for their 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft. According to several reports, leading up to the draft it looked as though the Cardinals were going to select a defensive player. Despite these reports though, the Cardinals picked the impressive Heisman trophy winner.

Murray threw for 4,053 yards for the Sooners last season. Additionally, he had 40 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions, he led Oklahoma to their 12-1 record. Murray is the third consecutive Texan high school football native following Myles Garret in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018 to be selected first.

Murray said he liked keeping people on their toes while he was making the decision between playing baseball or football. He said that he, however, didn’t believe he would be the first overall pick until he got that call.

Head Coach for the Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury says he’s been following Murray for a while now and he is excited to add Murray’s dual-threat athleticism to his team.

The remaining picks of the First Round

The second pick in the NFL Draft was Nick Bosa to the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa was the first of several defensive players that would go in the first round. Bosa was out for most of his last season at Ohio State due to a core injury. He is expected to be the additional edge rusher that the 49ers lacked on their roster last season.

  1. Cardinals:Kyler Murray/Oklahoma
  2. 49ers:Nick Bosa/Ohio State
  3. Jets:Quinnen Williams/Alabama
  4. Raiders:Clelin Ferrell/Clemson
  5. Buccaneers:Devin White/LSU
  6. Giants:Daniel Jones/Duke
  7. Jaguars:Josh Allen/Kentucky
  8. Lions:T.J. Hockenson/Iowa
  9. Bills:Ed Oliver/Houston
  10. Steelers:Devin Bush/Michigan
  11. Bengals:Jonah Williams/Alabama
  12. Packers:Rashan Gary/Michigan
  13. Dolphins:Christian Wilkins/Clemson
  14. Falcons:Chris Lindstrom/Boston College
  15. Redskins:Dwayne Haskins/Ohio State
  16. Panthers:Brian Burns/Florida State
  17. Giants:Dexter Lawrence/Clemson
  18. Vikings:Garrett Bradbury/North Carolina State
  19. Titans:Jeffery Simmons/Mississippi State
  20. Broncos:Noah Fant/Iowa
  21. Packers:Darnell Savage, Jr./Maryland
  22. Eagles:Andre Dillard/Washington State
  23. Texans:Tytus Howard/Alabama State
  24. Raiders:Josh Jacobs/Alabama
  25. Ravens:Marquise Brown/Oklahoma
  26. Redskins:Montez Sweat/Mississippi State
  27. Raiders:Johnathan Abram/Mississippi State
  28. Chargers:Jerry Tillery/Notre Dame
  29. Seahawks:L.J. Collier/TCU
  30. Giants:Deandre Baker/Georgia
  31. Falcons:Kaleb McGary/Washington
  32. Patriots: N’Keal Harry/Arizona State

