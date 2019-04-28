Florida Baseball Take Series Over Kentucky

The Florida Gators baseball team beat Kentucky 12-8 on Sunday to win the series against the Wildcats.

What Went Down

To start with, Langworthy and Smith were the anchors for the Gator offense as the duo combined to drive in six runs, with Langworthy going 3-4 with a triple and Smith going 2-2 with a home run and two walks.

Florida (28-18, 9-12 SEC) found themselves drawing up the runs first as Austin Langworthy singled with one out in the bottom of the first, setting up Nelson Maldonado. Then, the senior caption would blast his eighth home run of the season over the left field.

Kentucky would tie the game, plating a pair of runs on Dalton Reed’s two run home run. Then, Florida would respond as Langworthy would smack a triple to right-center field that scored Fabian and McConnell, making it 4-2.

Nelly follows with a RBI single and it's 5-2! #GoGators — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 28, 2019

However, the Wildcats struck two runs of their own in the top of the third, making the deficit to 6-4 when Coltyn Kessler snuck a ground ball down the right field line for a double.

Kentucky wouldn’t go away as the Wildcats tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the fifth.

Most importantly, Florida would retake the lead after McConnell knocked in his 36th RBI of the season, to give a 9-8 lead. Langworthy would then drive in his third RBI of the game, hitting a sacrifice fly to right field that Brough Fabian home and made it 10-8.

Moreover, Cory Acton then drove in his 21st RBI of the season that allowed Smith to score and make it 11-8. Then, Young would belt a double to right-center to bring Dalton home and extend the lead to 12-8.

In total, five gator batters had double digit hits as O’Sullivan spoke that this has not been the issue this season.

Christian Scott Steps Up

Pitching has been a major concern for Florida baseball this season, however, that was not the case on Sunday with Christian Scott.

Christian Scott has come in and worked 3.1 scoreless to keep the game in check! M8 | #Gators 12, UK 8 pic.twitter.com/yE9Na5O7pg — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 28, 2019

It was a back-and-fourth affair between the two teams until Scott took the mound in the fifth inning for the Gators. Secondly, he got out of the final out of the fifth to keep the Wildcats off the board for the final four innings.

Scott pitched 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and leads the team with a 1.37 earned run average out of the bullpen.

What’s Next?

Florida heads to Athens, Ga., next week for a crucial three-game SEC road series. Friday’s opener starts at 7 p.m., on the SEC Network+ and will be broadcasted on the Gators Sports Network with Jeff Cardozo and Steve Russell on call.