Texas A&M Aggies defeat the Florida Gators in Game 1 of the SEC Tournament

The Gators traveled to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Alabama to kick start the first game of the SEC Tournament bracket. They took on the 6th-seeded Texas A&M Aggies this morning and lost 8-7 in 10 innings.

Important Plays

Even though the game ended in favor of the Aggies, the Gators certainly put up a fight.

The game was all tied up 3-3, when Junior Wil Dalton came to save the day with a triple. He brought home Sophomore Brady Smith to secure an RBI. Dalton scored with the help of a fly ball by Freshman Kendrick Calilao. This great teamwork on the field made the new score 5-3.

#GATORS TAKE THE LEAD!!! Wil Dalton triples into the RF corner to score Brady Smith … then Calilao brings home Dalton with a sac fly! T8 | #Gators 5, TAMU 3 pic.twitter.com/anfMo0mU4e — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2019

The Aggies caught up and exceeded the Gators with a new score of 7-5.

The Gators make a come back with a triple by Junior Austin Langworthy. The ball was mishandled by the Aggies left outfielder due to miscommunication. This allowed Freshman Jud Fabian to make his way home. At this point the Gators are closely trailing the Aggies 6-7.

The senior captain, Nelson Maldonado, stepped up and tied the game with an RBI single right up the middle in the top of the ninth inning.

Just when you think it's over…these #Gators keep fighting. Nelly's RBI single ties the game 7-7 in the ninth. Nolan Crisp will take the mound for the bottom of the ninth. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/wAmaXuSmzj — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2019

The Gators couldn’t score and were retired in the top of the 10th. Later in the inning, Texas A&M’s Jonathan Ducoff hit a walk-off RBI single to end the match.

The game ended with Aggies on top with a score of 8-7.

Tie ballgame with three to play! #GoGators Aside from the third inning, Tommy's been very today. He's at just 74 pitches through six innings. pic.twitter.com/IL9y5ZTy3w — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2019

Assistant Gator Coach Brad Weitzel’s Post-Game Thoughts

He applauded the pitchers and thought the team as a whole had solid teamwork.

The Florida Gators post-season is in question after losing ij t he first round of the SEC tournament. They may or may not make the NCAA tournament with this result.

What’s Next?

The NCAA Tournament selection show will be aired on Monday, May 27th at noon on ESPNU. The selection committee will announce all 64 teams participating in the tournament.