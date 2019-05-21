Warriors Head to Fifth Straight Finals After Sweeping Portland

The Golden State Warriors are on their way to a fifth straight NBA Finals appearance after sweeping the Portland Trailblazers. The Warriors are only the second team in NBA history to appear in five straight finals joining the Boston Celtics who did it from 1956 to 1966.

In Game Four of the WCF, the Warriors were able to take Portland’s best punch as the Warriors forced overtime and ultimately won 119 to 117. Going to five straight finals is no easy task which is why the Golden State Warriors will go down as one of the best dynasties in NBA history.

No Durant, No Problem

Steph was stellar as he led the @warriors to their fifth straight NBA Finals! 🔥 📊: 37 PTS | 13 REB | 11 AST#StrengthInNumbers | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/j3XNnlGc9T — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 21, 2019

Golden State was able to fend off Portland in the Western Conference Finals without arguably their best player Kevin Durant. The Warriors were led by Steph Curry and Draymond Green throughout the series especially game four.

Each player recorded a triple-double. Curry had 37 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists; Green, 18 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists. In the four games of the WCF, Green recorded two triple-doubles.

The Warriors were faced with double-digit deficits throughout the series on numerous occasions. But, no matter how deep of a hole they were in they were able to weather the storm and make big plays down the stretch.

A Collective Team Win

Curry and Green weren’t alone on dispatching the Trailblazers. They received the extra push needed to earn the victory thanks to Klay Thompson chipping in with 17 points.

Thompson was also dependable when he was successful at defending Portland’s All-Stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum down the stretch. Thompson’s two-way play was a key factor that helped the Warriors come back and extend the game into overtime.

Alfonzo McKinnie and backup center Kevon Looney provided the spark off the bench when Coach Steve Kerr called on their number. McKinnie contributed with 12 points and Looney recorded a double-double. Looney had 12 points and was a presence on the boards grabbing 14 rebounds.

With Durant still sidelined with a strained calf, the Warriors will need to apply the “next man up” approach if Durant is out for the Finals.

What’s Next?

With the NBA Finals set to start on May 30, it gives more than a week to rest other players with injuries like 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. The Bucks currently lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 tonight at 8:30 on TNT.