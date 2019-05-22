SEC Baseball Tournament Day Two

The SEC Baseball Tournament continues today in Hoover, Alabama with four games on slate. The remaining ten teams appear to be in a secure position for the College World Series, yet that could change.

#3 Georgia v. #6 Texas A&M 10:30 am

Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are sitting in the perfect position to host a regional. Since the beginning of May Scott Stricklin’s team is 8-2, allowing 4 or less runs in 8 of those games. Tim Elliot, currently 6-3 this season, was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs.

Aggies

Freshman Chris Weber, 3.34 ERA, started on the mound for the Aggies. Texas A&M leads the SEC with an ERA of 3.10 and batters struck out. This is a much needed win for the Aggies if they hope to have some home-field advantage in the regionals and/or super regionals.

#2 Arkansas vs. #7 Ole Miss 2:00 pm

Razorbacks

Pitching for Arkansas will be left handed All SEC Freshman Team member Patrick Wicklander. He’s 5-2 so far this season with a 4.69 ERA. The Razorbacks are easily going to be a top eight seed and will have some home field advantage during regionals.

Rebels

If Ole Miss wants to host a regional, beating Arkansas will definitely help their chances. The Rebels will also have a left handed pitcher on the mound. Zack Phillips who is 4-2 this season will be starting.

#1 Vanderbilt vs. #8 Auburn 4:30 pm

Commodores

The #2 team in the nation is entering the tournament with a 45-10 record, 23-7 in the SEC. Vanderbilt will start sophomore Mason Hickman on the mound. Hickman hasn’t lost a game this season.

Tigers

Auburn probably has the toughest task of the day. Top-seeded Vanderbilt already swept the Tigers once this season. They’ll have to get going offensively if they want to compete with the Commodores.

#4 Mississippi State vs. #5 LSU 9:00 pm

Bulldogs

Not only does Mississippi State lead the West, but they’re also leading the SEC in overall batting average and runs scored. Head coach Chris Lemonis became the winningest first-year head coach in Southeastern Conference history when the team beat South Carolina last Friday night. He’s seeking to make a strong run in not only the SEC tournament, but later Omaha.

Tigers

Although LSU has been inconsistent this season, in the past they’ve had success in Hoover. Last year they finished as runner ups to the Rebels. They’re entering the matchup against the Bulldogs after a 8-6 win over South Carolina in round one of the tournament. If the Tigers can come out with a win the odds of them hosting a regional will be quite high.

What’s Next?

Today’s winners will advance to non-elimination games, while the losers will face off in elimination matchups.