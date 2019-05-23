Softball Super Regionals Begins Tonight

Softball Super Regional’s gets underway tonight with (4) Florida St. vs. (13) Oklahoma St. and (8) Alabama vs. (9) Texas.

(4) Florida State vs. (13) Oklahoma State: 7 p.m. ET

It's Noles vs. Cowgirls in the first game of the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional tonight at 7pm! #ATM #DNAE Come out and #PackThePlex, or watch us live on ESPN! https://t.co/ZB26nvufLc pic.twitter.com/56bmdlZAMi — FSU Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 23, 2019

The Seminoles are looking to defend their title from last year and are currently on a nine game tournament winning streak including last years run. Their goal to repeat as champions continues tonight as they host the Cowgirls for game one of the three game series on ESPN.

Florida State got to this point by posting an impressive 54-8 record. That dominance showed all season by setting a single season record and leading the NCAA with 104 home runs.

(13) Oklahoma State heads into tonight’s game with an impressive 42-14 record, good enough to have them ranked 13th in the nation. The Cowgirls knocked Tulsa out of the regional’s last weekend earning them their first super-regional appearance since 2011.

OSU has leaned heavily on their offense this season with an impressive team batting average of .299. Dual-threat pitcher Samantha Show led the team with 18 home runs to go with her .339 average.

(8) Alabama vs (9) Texas: 9 p.m. ET

(8) Alabama will host (9) Texas for a the best of three series starting on ESPN after posting a 55-7 record.

This is not uncharted water for them as they have hosted nine super-regional’s, advancing in all except for 2010 against Hawaii. Bailey Hemphill, Alabama’s utility player, will try and get the crowd involved early by hitting one out of the park.

Hemphill led the team with 23 home runs, however (9) Texas marches in well suited to prevent that from happening.

Watch what she does next. pic.twitter.com/ViR0SBqyEf — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) May 21, 2019

(9) Texas may not be as used to playing in the Super-Regional’s, first time since 2013, but the team is not here by luck. After ending the season 45-15, the longhorns won four straight elimination games to get them here. A lot of that can be credited to star pitcher, Miranda Ellish, who only allowed two earned runs during that stretch.

The Longhorns may have dominated on the mound, but their impressive season batting average of .305 should not be forgotten. While the Crimson Tide’s average was slightly lower at .290, (8) Alabama does the advantage in firepower with 79 home runs compared to 38 from (9) Texas.