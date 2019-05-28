Bruins Take Aggressive Game One in Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins overcame a slow start Monday night to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A Boston Comeback

St. Louis pounced early on a well-rested Boston squad by taking a two-goal lead in 22 minutes. Winger-turned-center Braden Schenn scored halfway through the first period, while Vladimir Tarasenko added a second a minute into the second period.

After that, it is safe to say Boston woke up.

The Bruins would go on to score four unanswered goals, including an empty netter to cap off the third period, to claim a home victory in game one.

Boston out-shot St. Louis in the second period 18-3, and 29-7 in the game. Both Boston defensemen Conor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy contributed goals and had a strong defensive presence overall.

Boston’s fourth-liner Sean Kuraly also had a notable game. Kuraly scored a goal and assisted on another.

Barry Melrose highlighted Kuraly when he spoke with Steve Russell on his radio show, Sportscene with Steve Russell, during the week:

Coming out Swinging

St. Louis racked up the penalties in the second period. This allowed Boston to flex their impressive power play potential, which led to the Charlie McAvoy goal that tied the game at 2-2.

“We’ve been real disciplined all playoffs, pretty much. We weren’t tonight, obviously, with five penalties,” said Blues coach Craig Berube post-game. “We’ve got to be better there.”

The most emphatic hit of the game, though, has to go to Boston defenseman Torey Krug, who trucked Blues center Robert Thomas with impressive force in the third period. Helmet not required.

Torey Krug lights up Robert Thomas. pic.twitter.com/0U3cp1m60T — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 28, 2019

This is the Blues first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1970 when they were swept by the… Boston Bruins. St. Louis is hoping for a different series outcome forty-nine years later.

They will look to defeat Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday night in TD Garden at 8 PM.