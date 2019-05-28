Home / Baseball / Florida Baseball Slides Into Lubbock, Makes Field of 64
Ainslie Lee May 28, 2019

For the Gators’ baseball team, this season has been far from pretty. Mustering up a record of 33-24 and just 13-17 in conference play, the Gators were unsure what their post-season would look like.

After going one and out in the SEC Tournament after an 8-7 loss to Texas A&M in extras, things weren’t looking good for Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad.

Florida’s fate worsened as surprising teams across the country were eating up bids by winning their conference tournament.

Come Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, Florida’s baseball team likely wasn’t enjoying their day over hamburgers and hot dogs. Instead, the Gators were sitting on pins and needles awaiting their fate.

Fate Was on Florida’s Side

After an underwhelming season, the Gators slid into the NCAA Tournament by claiming a No. 3 seed at the Lubbock, Texas regional hosted by Texas Tech.

Also joining the Gators in Lubbock will be Dallas Baptist University, Army and host team, No. 8 seeded Texas Tech.

The regional will get underway on Friday as Texas Tech and Army takes the diamond at 4 p.m. For the Gators, action will begin on Friday at 8 p.m. as they square off against the Dallas Baptist University Patriots.

Despite Florida’s struggles this season, every sports fan understands that post-season play is unlike anything else. While the Gators’ record doesn’t jump off the page, their strength of schedule is likely one of the major factors that played into the selection committee. This factor gave the Gators the nod of approval to join the other 63 teams.

Coach O’Sullivan and his Gators have a formula for success and can potentially make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Click here for the full 2019 baseball bracket

