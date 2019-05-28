Home / Baseball / MLB Preview: Rays vs Blue Jays, Marlins vs Giants
Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows follows the flight of his home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Sam Gaviglio during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 27, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Madi Camporese May 28, 2019 Baseball, Miami Marlins, MLB, Tampa Bay Rays, Uncategorized 29 Views

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays tonight at 7 p.m tonight. The matchup will be taking place in St. Petersburg, Florida. We will have live coverage of the game at 6:30 pm.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 26 strikeouts). Toronto Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts).

Rays: Pham and Meadows

Tommy Pham is on a 10-game hitting streak as the Rays ready to play the Blue Jays tonight. Pham leads the team with 53 hits and is batting .293.

Meadows spent three weeks on the IR this year due to a sprained thumb, but that hasn’t seemed to slow him down. In the three-game series, the Rays lead 1-0. Tampa Bay’s lead hitter, Austin Meadows, contributed a home-run and three RBIs in the Rays victory.  Meadows continues his consistency for the Rays after his 4-for-4 showing vs. the Indians on Sunday afternoon.

Marlins vs. Giants

The Miami Marlins are set to take on the San Francisco Giants in Miami tonight at 7:10 pm. The probable pitcher for the Giants is Madison Bumgarner and Pablo Lopez for the Marlins.

The Giants have a record of 21-31, while the Marlins have a season record of 17-34

The Miami Marlins won their last game over the Washington Nationals, only allowing 2 runs. Jose Urena threw 4 strikeouts and only 1 walk in the 7 innings he threw. The Marlins are currently last in National League East.

The San Francisco Giants are last in the National League West and fresh off a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, along with a five-game losing streak. They hope to break this streak in the three-game series with the Marlins.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

