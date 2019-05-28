Ten SEC Baseball Teams Made The NCAA Tournament, Leads Nation

Monday morning left college baseball fans on the edge of their seats as the 64-team line up for the NCAA Baseball Tournament was revealed.

Six SEC teams have been selected as regional hosts out of 16 regions. Furthermore, the SEC has a total of 10 teams competing, tying the NCAA record.

ICYMI: The SEC has the most teams in the NCAA Tournament 👏 pic.twitter.com/jh9cbZClIk — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 28, 2019

How the tournament works

The first round is split up into 16 segments, corresponding with the 16 Regional hosts.

The top 16 teams are chosen as the hosts of each regional round.

Each region has four teams and the last team standing advances to the next round.

After the first Regional round, 16 teams advance to Super Regionals, where they will partake in the best of three game set up.

Eight teams will be victorious in the Super Regional round and will be on the road to Omaha for the first part of the College World Series.

The SEC host teams

Arkansas

Georgia

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Vanderbilt

The bracket

The Regional Round will start this Thursday, May 30th.