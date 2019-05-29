Former Gators Headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Part Deux

There has been at least one Florida Gator in each of the last six World Cups. This year there will be four. Three alumnae and one current player all made 2019 World Cup rosters.

Canada’s Gator Roster

Rising junior Deanne Rose and Adriana Leon will each play for Canada’s women’s national team this summer.

This will not be Leon’s first World Cup appearance. She was a part of Canada’s 2015 roster as well. Leon, an Ontario, Canada native, transferred to Florida from Notre Dame for the 2012 season. She scored a total of five goals for the Gators, four of which were game winners. Leon started in 17 games and played in all 22 during her one season with Florida.

Deanne Rose, current Gators’ soccer star, began her journey with Florida in 2017. In her first season, she led the team with nine goals and 21 points. Rose was the only freshman on 2017 All-SEC first team. She was also named SEC Freshman of the Year. Adding to Rose’s accomplishments, in 2016 she was a member of Canada’s Olympic Team.

Jamaica’s Gator Roster

Lauren Silver and Havana Solaun, both Gator graduates, will be making their first World Cup appearance with Jamaica. The two Florida natives played at UF together from 2011-2014. Solaun was co-captain of Florida’s 2013 and 2014 teams. She was also a member of the 2013 and 2014 All-SEC First Team. Solaun has played with two NWSL teams and currently is with Klepp IL in Norway. Silver played left outside back for the Gators and appeared in 82 matches.

According to Florida head coach Becky Burleigh, “She’s [Silver] really tenacious, she’s really tough and she will just work the entire game. She’s someone you know that is never going to quit.”

Following Silver’s collegiate career she played with teams in Sweden, France, and Scotland. She is currently with the Norwegian Toppserien club SK Trondheims-ørn.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins in France Saturday, June 7. The final set will be Sunday, July 7 in Lyon, France.