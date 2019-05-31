Top Gator Baseball 2019 Draft Prospects

Riley Green, Matthew Allan and Hunter Barco are three Gators prospects in the upcoming MLB draft happening next month.

Outfielder Green and pitchers Allan and Barco all committed to the University of Florida this year.

However, the trio each has the potential of not returning to University of Florida campus because of their stellar baseball career so far.

Riley Green

Shining brightest in the Sunshine State ⭐️ Congrats to @Greene21Riley on being named @Gatorade's Florida #GatoradePOY! pic.twitter.com/utNo3oWXuN — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) May 25, 2019

Greene is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound outfielder from Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida who was the top ranked Florida commit.

According to www.baseballamerica.com, he is one of the top outfielders in the nation, a Perfect Game All-American and has earned Third-Team High School All-American honors from Baseball America as a junior.

During his 2018 high school season, Green hit .405 to go along with 17 extra-base hits, 26 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and most importantly, a 23-to-9 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

MLB.com draft and prospect expert Jonathon Mayo said on Sportscene with Steve Russell this Friday afternoon that Green should be one of the top-10 picks in the MLB draft because of his outstanding skill with the bat.

Matthew Allan

Matthew Allan is a 6-foot-3, 210 pound pitcher from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida.

Allan was Florida’s top pitcher in the 2019 recruiting class.

Allan is one of the top right-handed pitchers in the country with an explosive fastball. According to sportsmagazine.com, his fastball tops out at 95 mph and sits around 91-93 mph.

Allan had a great performance in his Perfect All-American game, striking out all three of the batters he faced.

He is listed as one of the top high school pitchers on many MLB draft boards.

Hunter Barco

Hunter Barco is a 6-foot-4, 208 pound left-handed pitcher from Bolles High

School in Jacksonville, Florida.

He was one of Florida’s top five Gator baseball commits. He is listed as the top ranked two-way player and was named a Perfect Game All-American.

Previously, Barco committed to Virginia before finalizing with Florida over the summer.

He is primarily a left-handed pitcher with his fastball sitting in the low 90s but topping out at 94 mph according to sportsmagazine.com.

Mayo believes that Barco is the only one out of the trio that might still remain a Florida Gator player: