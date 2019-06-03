2019 MLB Draft Premieres Tonight

MLB Draft 2019

Rounds 1-2 of the MLB Draft will begin at 7 PM tonight.

The Baltimore Orioles have the 1st overall pick. It is undecided in what direction they will go. However, Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman looks plenty capable of being a 1st overall pick in this year’s draft.

Rutschman was a force for the Beavers this past season hitting a career high of .411 BA with 17 Home Runs and58 RBIs. Rutschman has been on a tear offensively over the past two years for the Beavers. It’s not often that a team intentionally walks a hitter with the bases loaded as seen below.

Potential #1 pick in Monday's MLB Draft Adley Rutschman was just intentionally walked. The bases were loaded. pic.twitter.com/lUSlDRYGLY — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 1, 2019

The Baltimore Orioles have plenty of holes in their lineup and will look to take a guy who can come in and dominate for the team from day one. Bobby Witt Jr is a highly touted prospect who some has listed as a potential number one pick.

Witt Jr. is only a high schooler and may need some time to develop before making an impact on the field for the Orioles. However, his stats are pretty impressive, to say the least. Witt Jr. hit .496 BA in his Senior year with 38 XBH and 55 RBIs. It’ll be interesting to see how the Orioles and other teams with top pick in the draft feel about the youngster Monday night.

It is officially Day 1 of the 2019 #MLBDraft! 🥳🎉🍾 Let's start the day off with a brand-new mock: https://t.co/mC15x2ruCV pic.twitter.com/v20jPQFg7D — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2019

Future Gator?

Gator Baseball commit Riley Greene out of Hagerty High School could become a top 5 pick in the MLB Draft Monday night. Greene has been slotted in several mock drafts anywhere from the 4th pick to the 7th. Unfortunately for Gator fans, it is seeming much more likely that Greene will be forgoing his future in Gainesville.

Greene is another young player that a team within the top 10 will take a chance on. Greene has about as much potential upside as any player in the draft. It’ll be interesting to see when the outfielder hears his named called. Nonetheless, Gators fans should be proud of the 18-year-old who is about to have his life changed forever.

The players believed to be under consideration for the Tigers at No. 5 overall in tonight's MLB draft, in alphabetical order: Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday, Florida prep outfielder Riley Greene, Texas Christian left-hander Nick Lodolo and California first baseman Andrew Vaughn. — Anthony Fenech (@anthonyfenech) June 3, 2019

Tyler Dyson

There were few players who had their MLB draft stock hindered during the College Baseball season this year harder than Florida’s Tyler Dyson. Expectations were high for Dyson after a solid Sophomore season. Regardless of whether Dyson made as big an impact for the Gators as expected or not, he is a surefire talent.

Tyler Dyson is back. 95-96 on the gun. Nasty 89-MPH slider. Great sequence of pitches to get Sosa and Iser swinging. My goodness. If he could have done that all season. — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) June 2, 2019

Dyson has a strong arm and a versatility of pitches. He is a predicted top 2 round pick and will most likely hear his name called Monday night. Dyson looked solid in his most recent appearance versus Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Tournament. This should be an enjoyable moment for the young man as he awaits to see what team he will be playing for next season.