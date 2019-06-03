2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament Update

Final Regional Games Tonight

Michigan and Creighton play the final game in the Corvallis Regional tonight at 6 p.m.

Creighton scored seven of their runs in the ninth inning to beat Michigan 11-7 last night. The winner of the Corvallis Regional will play either UCLA or Loyola Marymount in the Super Regionals. UCLA takes on Loyola Marymount tonight in the final game of the regional at 10 p.m.

Last night UCLA defeated LMU 6-1 forcing the winner-take-all rematch to take place tonight. UCLA starter Nick Nastrini had an excellence performance last night striking out six Lions in the first four innings and allowing only two hits and one run according to bruinsnation.com. Either UCLA or LMU will be the Los Angeles Regionals winner and will advance to the Super Regional.

Despite going nearly 100 days between outings due to injury, Nick Nastrini was ready when called upon on Sunday, leading the Bruins to a 6-1 victory over LMU to stay alive in the Los Angeles Regional. RECAP | https://t.co/RENbAm2lKn#GoBruins | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/XwTJwGDlK5 — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) June 3, 2019

Regionals Champions on to the Super Regionals

Four pairs of teams are already set to play in the Super Regionals.

Vanderbilt became the Nashville Region winner last night demolishing Indiana State 12-1, and the Duke Blue Devils won the Morgantown Regional Series last night defeating Texas A&M 4-1. No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 3 Duke advanced to the Super Regionals for the best of a three-game series.

Arkansas and Mississippi both advanced to the Super Regionals. Arkansas swept TCU 6-0, and Mississippi crushed Jacksonville State 19-4.

LSU plays Florida State in the Super Regionals after last night’s game results. LSU won a tight victory against Southern Miss 6-4 while Florida State beat Georgia 10-1.

Finally, the last pair of teams to advance to the Super Regionals is North Carolina and Auburn. North Carolina advanced after defeating Tennessee 5-2. Auburn advancing after beating Georgia Tech 4-1.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, and Louisville advanced to the Super Regionals and are waiting to see who their components will be.

The remaining games taking place today determine the rest of the Super Regionals participants.

Texas Tech will play against the winner of tonight’s game between Oklahoma State and UConn, Mississippi State will face the winner of tonight’s game between Fresno State and Stanford and Louisville will play against the winner of either of East Carolina or Campbell.