SEC Teams In The NCAA Super Regionals

Super Regionals for college baseball begins today, June 7. Several SEC teams are still alive and remain hopeful on advancing to the World Series.

Vanderbilt Commodores (52-10)

Let's get this thing started. 📍 Hawkins Field

🕔 5 p.m.

🆚 Duke

📻 WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM

June 7, 2019

The Vanderbilt Commodores are heading to the Nashville Super Regionals where they will take on Duke.

A dominant regular season continued for the Commodores as they coasted through the regionals with relative ease. Defeating Indiana twice and Ohio State once sets them up as favorites against Duke. expect them to rely on offensive play makers like JJ Bleday.

Bleday has been nearly unstoppable this season. He posted an impressive .335 average and 68 RBIs but the stat that stands out the most is his 26 homeruns. The players with second most homeruns are Julian Infante and Stephen Scott with 11 each.

Nashville Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary): Sunday, 2 p.m.

Ole Miss Rebels (40-25)

After an up and down regular season in which the offense put up a modest .284 average, the rebels will need a big boost to defeat Arkansas. Thomas Dillard and Cole Zabowski will look to carry the offense. The two combined for 108 RBIs and 24 homeruns. However, in order to advance to the World Series, the defense will need to continue what they’ve been doing.

Fortunately, the Rebels have been outstanding on defense. Opponents have not faired well when dealing with them and averaged .255 average and only scoring 308 runs on the season

Arkansas Razorbacks (39-13)

June 3, 2019

When the Razorbacks begin their series against the Rebels, their offense will likely be the deciding factor. As a team, they had 81 home runs, which is a big reason why they are here.

After making it to the World Series last year, Arkansas is one of four teams that are hopeful to return back to Omaha.

Fayetteville Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary): 3 p.m.

Auburn Tigers (36-25)

The Tigers overcame a struggling offense to get them to the Chapel Hill Super Regionals, where they will play North Carolina. The team lacked offensive fire power the entire season. That stat shows when looking at the team batting average of .263 and that no player reached double digit homeruns. However, the offense is allowed to struggle when the defense is able to play lights-out.

Rotating between pitchers, Jack Owen and Tanner Burns, has stifled offenses all year. If the Tigers plan on advancing to Omaha, those two will need to continue picking up the offenses slack.

Chapel Hill Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary): 12 p.m.

LSU Tigers (40-24)

Practice day ✅

June 7, 2019

Sweeping the regionals with impressive offensive outings proved the Tigers belong in the Super Regionals. They will be hosting FSU for the Baton Rouge Super Regional. Their success on offense will need to carry over from the regionals, where they scored a combined 35 runs in only three games. FSU’s strong rotation of pitchers has proven capable of ruining any teams game plan.

LSU will be hosting this matchup even though they did not rank in the top eight. FSU knocked Georgia out during the regionals, giving the Tigers homefield advantage for the 11th time in program history.

Baton Rouge Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary) Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (49-13)

On paper, the bulldogs have a clear advantage over Stanford, who they will face in the Starkville Super Regionals. Mississippi State sets them selves apart from Stanford in many offensive categories. The Bulldogs best Stanford in total runs, batting average and RBIs. Stanford does have the edge when it comes to hitting it out of the park with 87 compared to Mississippi State’s 62, but both teams have capable defenses.

With evenly matched defenses, the lopsided stats on offense should favor the Bulldogs heavily. If their offense finds success early, Mississippi could find themselves returning to Omaha for the World Series.

Starkville Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, 8 p.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary): 6 p.m.