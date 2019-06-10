Can the Warriors Stay Alive in the NBA Finals?

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from winning their first ever NBA Finals in franchise history. Meanwhile, the defending champ Golden State Warriors look to stay alive at the brink of elimination.

Game 4 Recap

The Raptors seized the victory Friday night in the Oracle Arena towering the series 3-1.

The game started off strong for the Warriors in the first quarter, but they soon lost the lead after the half. The Raptors were able to withstand them coming out of halftime with a 37-point-period with Kawhi Leonard scoring 17 points. Leonard led both teams in scoring with 36 points and he managed to grab 12 rebounds.

According to ESPN, Stephen Curry went 2 of 9 from behind the arc and contributed 27 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Two key players for the Warriors returned from injury in Game 4. Klay Thompson gave the Warriors 28 points while Kevon Looney dropped 10 points and grabbed six boards after missing one game. However, all of the Warriors’ team efforts were not enough to tie the series.

Sources Say Kevin Durant Is Active for Game 5

The Warriors still have the chance to continue in the Finals with news that their full lineup is back in action for tonight’s game against Leonard and the Raptors.

Kevin Durant has not participated in any games for 32 days because of a calf injury. But, after returning to practices Sunday and early Monday morning, Coach Kerr says Durant looks good, and sources say he will be ready to play again for tonight’s game.

The Warriors have no excuses now. They have Klay Thompson, Demarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant back and healthy. The Warriors have all the tools and players they need and will give it all they have tonight in hopes to play Game 6 back at home in the Oracle later this week.

The Warriors could become the second team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit aside from Lebron and the Cleveland Cavaliers happening back in 2016.

What’s ironic about this once-in-a-lifetime record is the fact that the Cavaliers accomplished the impossible against the Warriors. Now, the Warriors look to follow.

BREAKING: Sources tell @MontePooleNBCS that Kevin Durant will play for the Warriors tonight in Game 5 of the NBA Finals https://t.co/892yqQGC15 pic.twitter.com/7cuNlBnQ3q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 10, 2019

Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. on 981 FM 850 AM WRUF or listen live on wruf.com.