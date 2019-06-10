Former Gator Football Player Tony Joiner Charged With Murdering His Wife

Authorities arrested Tony Joiner, former safety for the Florida Football team, on Saturday. They charged him with the second-degree murder of his wife Heyzel Obando.

Joiner was a team captain for the team in 2007 and was a key player for the 2006 National Championship team.

Joiner played in 47 games for the Gators and had standout years in his junior and senior seasons. In his career, Joiner totaled 150 total tackles with nine and half tackles for loss, and five career interceptions.

Joiner was teammates with former Gator Tight End Aaron Hernandez. He now becomes the second player accused of murder from the 2006 National Championship team, following Hernandez’s 2013 conviction in the Odin Lloyd case.

Details On Murder

Heyzel Obando was found dead on February 14, 2016 in her apartment. Obando’s death was ruled a homicide, however no suspect had been arrested in relation to her death until now. Joiner’s arrest comes more than 3 years after the death of Obando.

Joiner has a previous history with domestic violence against Heyzel Obando. The two daughters of Joiner are now living with Obando’s mother, Isabella Martinez. Martinez addressed the media about the situation regarding her deceased daughter and her former son-in-law.

Isabella Martinez Speaks Out

The mother of Heyzel Obando, Isabella Martinez, spoke out after the arrest of Joiner. He mentioned that it a relief to know more information about the incident after having to wait for three years.

Martinez is happy that Joiner is behind bars and hopes that, “now that he is arrested, he feels the weight of the law”.

Martinez made sure to mention the struggle she has gone through over the years after the passing of her daughter. She has stated though that a lot of weight has been lifted off of her shoulders with the recent news.

Joiner was held without bond in the Polk County Jail. He’ll be transferred to the Lee County Jail after his first hearing.

This is still a developing story.