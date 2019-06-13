Update On Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Injury Update

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Kevin Durant had a ruptured Achilles. After the MRI revealed the injury, Durant received an Achilles medical procedure involving surgery the following day. The surgery was a success and Durant’s road to recovery has officially begun.

Kevin Durant injury update: pic.twitter.com/dAYNGie8Ji — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 12, 2019

Impact on Game Six

Durant posted an Instagram story after the game expressing his contentment with the team for winning Game 5. Though he is out for the remainder of the series, multiple players on the Warriors mentioned how they are going to be playing for KD.

KD shares a message following a successful surgery on his torn Achilles. (Via Kevin Durant/IG) pic.twitter.com/AfYEFpE321 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2019

KD stated that he hopes to hear Warriors fans be the loudest they’ve ever been on Thursday night. Durant has shown numerous times in the past few days how much of a team player he is and how much he loves the game of basketball.

Golden State will use Durant’s injury as motivation for the rest of the series.

Game 6 will mark the last game to ever be played in the Oracle Arena. The Warriors must win the next two games in order to complete the three-peat. It’ll be interesting to see the energy that the Oakland fans have in Game 6 and how much of a home court advantage the GSW will have Thursday night.

Impact of Injury on KD’s Free Agency

A ruptured Achilles is a devastating blow for Durant and an injury that could take several months to recover. The injury could possibly hold Durant out for the entirety of next season. Although Durant has asserted himself as one of the best players in the NBA, teams will be wary to sign him to the supermax in the offseason knowing his condition.

History shows the road to recovery from an Achilles injury could be a long one for Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/uCmPPq6cPz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 12, 2019

As seen in the graphic above, a ruptured Achilles can for some players take almost a full year to recover. Analysts believe Durant’s best option is to opt in with the Warriors for the remainder of his deal. By doing so, Durant will receive $31,500,000 and can take his time to recover while staying with a team he is comfortable with.

Obviously, Durant’s injury was another blow to the Warriors potential shot of winning a third consecutive title. However, this team proved in Game 5 that they still have that championship mentality in them.

The ability to sustain the lead throughout the game and come back at the end showed Golden State’s resiliency. Game 6 will be a true test for Golden State as Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will look to end the series and win their first ever NBA Championship.