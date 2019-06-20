Home / Baseball / 2019 College World Series Update
Vanderbilt's Stephen Scott second right, is greeted at the dugout after hitting a solo home run against Mississippi State in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

2019 College World Series Update

Lindsay Studstill June 20, 2019 Baseball, College World Series, SEC 12 Views

The college world series is in full swing in Omaha. The SEC went into the tournament with four teams and has already lost two with Arkansas and Auburn. The other two, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are facing off now in a non-elimination game.

Auburn vs Louisville

After their game was postponed yesterday due to weather, the Tigers and the Cardinals had an early wake-up call for the continuation of their game this morning at noon. Starting in the top of the fifth today, Auburn had a lot of work to do after leaving the game Tuesday 4-1.

Louisville pitcher Adam Elliott (4) works against Auburn in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The fifth inning resumed with some great pitching from Auburn from Richard Fitts. Fitts retired the side with two strikeouts and a pop-fly. However, Louisville’s pitching came back just as strong in the bottom of the inning. Adam Elliott retired the side with two strikeouts and a fly-out and only allowed one double from Connor Davis

The sixth inning went pretty much the same for both sides. Fitts got out of the inning with just seven pitches. Elliott used only seven pitches as well to get Louisville out of the inning but walked Edouard Julien. In the bottom of the seventh, Auburn began to come back. Ryan Bliss singled to center and Conor Davis doubled to bring him home making the score 4-2. However, Will Holland struck out swinging to end the inning.

Auburn left fielder Judd Ward misses a fly ball hit by Louisville’s Drew Campbell in the fifth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Cardinals added one of their own on in the top of the eighth. After Auburn walked one, Danny Oriente singled to center. Drew Campbell then singled to left and brought a run home, making the score 5-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Auburn was down to their last three outs. Bliss started the bottom of the inning by grounding out to second. Davis then came up to bat and hit a one-run homer to give the Tigers hope. However, this home run would not be enough and the Tigers would be eliminated by the Cardinals 5-3.

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

After the first game of the day was postponed, the SEC matchup had to be pushed to the next day as well. The game between the Mississippi State and Vanderbilt is currently in the bottom of the fourth with Vanderbilt leading 1-0.

Mississippi State right fielder Elijah MacNamee (40) tries to catch a home run ball hit by Vanderbilt’s Stephen Scott in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The top of the first went by without much excitement. Vanderbilt got two hits from Austin Martin and JJ Bleday. However, they would be left on base after a double play from Mississippi State. Jake Mangum would single for the Bulldogs to start their half of the inning but was also left on base.

Vanderbilt would start off the top of the second a little differently though. Stephen Scott hit a one-run home run to right to put the Commodores up 1-0. Moving to the top of the fourth, Vanderbilt is looking to string something together. They started the inning with a single from Philip Clarke and a double to right from Pat DeMarco. Mississippi State would get out of the inning though after a strikeout and two ground outs.

The bottom of the fourth started with a walk issued to Elijah MacNamee. He would be stranded on first though after a popout, a strikeout and a ground out.

 

About Lindsay Studstill

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

England-Japan, Scotland-Argentina

England Wins Group D, Scotland Falls

Group D teams decided their fate today in Matchday 3, which saw England face Japan …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties