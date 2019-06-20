Chuck Jeroloman Hired As Assistant UF Baseball Coach

Chuck Jeroloman Joins UF Baseball Staff

Head Coach of the UF Baseball team Kevin O’Sullivan stated Wednesday that former USF Assistant Coach Chuck Jeroloman is joining the staff. Jeroloman was the lead assistant coach for the USF Bulls the previous two seasons.

Jeroloman is an established coach in college baseball and a great recruiter. The current UF baseball team is talented but extremely young. Jeroloman should be able to step right in and help develop the younger guys to fulfill their potential.

After the hiring of Jeroloman, Florida has now filled their coaching staff. Jeroloman will replace the Gator’s long-time assistant coach Brad Weitzel. Weitzel had been O’Sullivan’s assistant coach the past 12 years and this will mark the first time that Sully has had a different assistant coach on his staff.

Who is Chuck Jeroloman?

Jeroloman has gained experience at the college level since being the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for the University of Jacksonville from 2014-17 as well as the University of South Florida from 2018-19.

He also played his collegiate baseball career at Auburn University. He was then drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 21st round of the 2004 MLB Draft. Jeroloman played in the Red Sox organization and rose to as high as the Triple-A level prior to coaching.

Chuck Jeroloman joins Florida Coaching Staff https://t.co/84YBD8JgKx pic.twitter.com/lF9smi22cv — CB Daily (@CB_Daily) June 20, 2019

Impact On Gators Baseball

The Florida baseball roster is filled with young and talented players all across the board. Even after losing some players in the MLB Draft, the Gators were still able to establish a solid recruiting class. Now, they’ll look to younger players to step up and lead the ball club.

A coach with recruiting and player development expertise such as Jeroloman should be able to step right in and make an impact early. Jeroloman will look to help young arms such as Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich take the next step. The Gators will rely on players such as those two to be dominating forces in the upcoming season.

Jeroloman is not only a great hire for the current roster, but for years to come. Being known as a recruiting guru will be extremely beneficial for the Gators. Though recruiting never seems to be poor for the baseball team, having a guy like Jeroloman will help UF take the next step.