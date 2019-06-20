Yankees Sweep the Rays

The New York Yankees remain at the top of the American League East by inflicting a mid-week sweep at home over second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

The Sweep

The Yankees outscored the Rays 21 to four over the three games at the Bronx. As a result, Tampa is now 3.5 games behind the Yankees. This is the second time the Tampa Bay Rays have been swept all season (swept by Boston in April).

Game 1

Ahead of a busy week, Masahiro Tanaka took control of Monday’s game 1 from the mound. Tanaka achieved his fourth-career shutout including 10 strikeouts and only allowing two hits. In the process, Tanaka (5-5) threw 76 strikes out of 111 pitches, according to ESPN.

On offense, DJ LeMahieu struck a two-run home run giving the Yankees an early lead in the bottom of the third. Moreover, Cameron Maybin knocked a deep ball bringing in the third and last run of the night at the bottom of the fifth.

The final score was 3-0.

Game 2

Aaron Boone has found himself on a difficult dilemma. As Aaron Judge is getting closer to return, Maybin’s performances have been prolific.

Thirty-two-year-old, Maybin has hit got .315 since the Yankees acquired him back in April, according to ESPN. But he might be cut when Judge returns from injury.

Nevertheless, Maybin hit another home run, this time in the bottom of the seventh to secure another win for the Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton returned from injury playing in the right field where he caught a key out in foul territory.

The final score was 6-3.

Game 3

The third and final game of this series hurt the Rays most.

The Yankees went up 6-0 in the first inning. In detail, Blake Snell walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches, according to ESPN. Snell became the first Cy Young winner to allow at least six runs and get no more than one out in the start.

The final score was 12-1.

What’s next

The Rays travel to Oakland to take on the Athletics in a four-game series. First pitch is set for 10:07 PM ET.