United States' team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States Women’s Soccer Team Savor World Cup Victory

John Miceli July 8, 2019

The United States women’s national soccer team is still celebrating its 2-0 win over the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to successfully retain the Women’s World Cup title, and they set many records along the way.

Dominant Individual Performances

The squad that conquered France is arguably the best U.S. national team ever. They scored 26 goals in seven games, a World Cup record. Also, they did not concede a single goal in the group stage, and only three in the entire tournament.

Winger Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball, meaning she scored the most goals and was deemed the best overall player in the 2019 World Cup campaign.

Rapinoe and striker Alex Morgan netted six times, tied for most in the tournament, and midfielder Samantha Mewis tied for most assists.

 

What It All Means

There have been eight Women’s World Cups, and the United States has won four of them. It is true dominance, and Rapinoe spoke about the legacy of the 2019 squad after the final game.

This World Cup was goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher’s first major tournament between the sticks; her performances were impressive, and she spoke about how special this team is as a whole.

 

What’s Next

Like in 2015, New York City will host a ticker tape parade along Broadway for the team on Wednesday. Then, the team will play friendlies in August as part of a victory tour. The first match will be held in the Rose Bowl in California on August 3.

Every player from the World Cup squad will return for the tour. For some, though, it could serve as a final send off.  It is unlikely Rapinoe, now 34 years old, along with 36 year old Carli Lloyd and 35 year old Becky Sauerbrunn will compete in another major tournament for the U.S.

