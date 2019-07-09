Yelich, Trout Headline 2019 MLB All Star Game in Cleveland

The National League will look to rock the “Rock and Roll Capital of the World” by winning the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio and put an end to the American League’s six-year All-Star Game winning streak.

The Rosters

Neither team made changes to their starting lineups. All replacements consist of reserve players and pitchers due to injuries and rest according to the MLB.

National League

For the National League, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy replaced the Nationals third-baseman Anthony Rendon due to injury and rest. Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was added to the pitcher’s list as Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke is dealing with personal matters. Additionally, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff who has a back injury was replaced by his teammate, closer Josh Hader. Similarly, Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is out with a back injury and pitcher Sonny Gray from the Reds will replace him.

The American League All-Star starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/dwMpwMaAyc — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 8, 2019

On the other hand, the American League has experienced more changes. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe, who replaced Angels infielder Tommy La Stella (fractured tibia), suffered a right shin contusion and was replaced by Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. Charlie Morton pitched for the Rays against the Yankees on Sunday and will sit out. Indians pitcher Shane Bieber will take Morton’s place. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was added for Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence, who has a groin injury. Twins pitcher Jose Berrios replaced teammate Jake Odorizzi, who has a blister on his finger. Liam Hendriks from the Athletics took Rangers pitcher Mike Minor’s spot due to rest. Lastly, Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka replaced Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, who suffered pectoral muscle injury.

Players to Watch

Baseball fans will hope the offense from last year’s All-Star Game will carry into its 90th edition at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. In 2018, five different players from each team connected a home run with the game ending 8-6 in favor to the American League.

Pitchers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who is from South Korea, will take over the mound tonight for the National League. Ryu has won 10 games and lost two in his 17 starts this season. His impressive 1.73 ERA is one of the reasons why he will be starting.

The American League will counter with 36-year-old and eight-time All-Star Justin Verlander as its starter on the mound. Verlander has 10 wins and four losses in his 19 starts for the Houston Astros in the 2019 season. He has a 2.98 so far in the season.

Sluggers

Six out of the 10 sluggers from the 2018 MLB All-Star game will feature in Tuesday’s game.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich are two starters who hit home runs a year ago. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is another one of the players who hit the ball deep last in 2018 and like last year he will remain in the reserves.

Astros outfielder George Springer, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Astros infielder Alex Bregman each hit a home-run in the Nationals Park last year. All three will start for the American League.

What’s New?

If the game goes into extra innings, the 10th inning and so forth will begin with a runner on second base each time, in order to help with scoring. Another change came as a part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated before the 2017 season, which stopped home-field advantage in the World Series for the team that won the All-Star Game.