Djokovic, Federer and Serena Headline Wimbledon Finals

The Wimbledon singles finals are now set on both the men’s and women’s side. They are headlined by some of the games greatest. On the men’s side, a matchup between the top two players in the world, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. On the women’s side, Serena Williams goes for a 24th Grand Slam title.

The Joker and Federer Advance

The men’s semi finals took place Friday in the United Kingdom. The final four were Djokovic, Bautista Agut, Nadal, and Federer.

A significant factor of the Nadal and Federer match is that the opponents have not played each other since the 2008 Wimbledon finals. Federer was seeded number one, while Nadal was number two at the time of the 2008final. The legendary match went on for almost five hours before Nadal finally took the win.

Back to the 2019 match up, Nadal was working towards his 27th Grand Slam final, while Federer was working on his 31st Grand slam title. This match was their fourth one against each other at Wimbledon. Federer ended up on top and will be advancing to his 12th Wimbledon final. He will be working for his ninth single title win again top seed Djokovic.

One step closer to a 31st Grand Slam final…@RogerFederer takes the lead after winning the third set 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GPRlmcx1sM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

The Novak Djokovic match up was also one that put fans on the edge of their seats. After his sweep of Roberto Bautista Agusta, he is now advancing to his 25th Grand Slam final. This will be is his sixth appearance in the Wimbledon final.

Back to defend his crown… Reigning champion @DjokerNole advances to his sixth #Wimbledon final where he’ll bid to win a fifth title after beating Roberto Bautista Agut pic.twitter.com/OYtfSUC7Hv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019

Serena Goes For History

Moving over to the women’s side of things, the semi-finals were yesterday in Centre Court. They featured Svitolia, Halep, Willams, and Strycova.

Serena Williams won straight sets against opponent Barbora Strycova. She’s now off to the finals Saturday in hopes of both her 8th Wimbledon title win and 24th Grand Slam title win. A win would tie Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam titles.

One step away from an eighth #Wimbledon singles title…@serenawilliams defeats Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in 59 minutes on Centre Court pic.twitter.com/PzZzr8qi9M — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2019

The final awaits…@Simona_Halep reaches her first ever #Wimbledon final after beating Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-3 pic.twitter.com/Jq88sV4J8J — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2019

Finals

The final matchups at Wimbledon are set. Williams vs Halep match will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Federer and Djokovic will battle it out Sunday at 9 a.m.