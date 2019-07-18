Joe Moorhead Explains Lessons Learned in First Year at Mississippi State During SEC Media Days

In his first year as head coach at Mississippi State, Joe Moorhead faced a tough challenge; continuing to build the Mississippi State program. Moorhead laid his own foundation for the program in 2018. The Bulldogs finished with a 8-5 record and an Outback Bowl appearance. This would be a successful season for most programs. However, Bulldogs fans have an appetite for more. Now, Moorhead looks to continue implementing his stamp on the program in 2019. During SEC Media Days on Wednesday, he explained how he has grown following his first year at Mississippi State

Lessons Learned

When he arrived in Starkville, Moorhead had his eyes on the prize. He was even checking his player’s ring sizes and Heisman trophies. However, as the year went on, he realized his bold predictions had a negative impact on the program. By setting the bar insurmountably high, a considerably successful season was deemed a failure.

Managing expectations is the biggest thing Joe Moorhead learned in his first year.

He said the lofty goals weren’t fair to his players.

Going into his second season at the helm, Moorhead wants to see the program’s growth continue. He describes what the keys are to do just that in 2019.

New Look Offense

There will be a new signal caller in Starkville. Quarterback Tommy Stevens transfers to Mississippi State from Penn State. Stevens didn’t get much playing time with Penn State, which garnered the transfer. Moorhead knows what his new quarterback can bring to the table. He was the offensive coordinator for Stevens with the Nittany Lions.

Moorhead describes what makes Stevens the right fit under center.

However, Stevens isn’t a given to get the start for the Bulldogs. He is in a quarterback competition against junior Keyaton Thompson, who served as Nick Fitzgerald’s backup last season.

Whoever is under center for the Bulldogs, Moorhead wants to see more explosive plays down the field and efficiency.