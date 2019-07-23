Jaguars Face Questions as Camp Begins

One of the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into this season is simple. Will Nick Foles‘ productivity in Philadelphia and in training camp carry over to this season?

Foles has had a very productive training camp, with many players praising his leadership. If Foles can continue to impress with the down the field passing game, Jaguar fans will have something to look forward too.

Mike DiRocco and Leonard Fournette

After a disappointing season last year, Jags running back Leonard Fournette looks to have a bounce back year. Mike DiRocco, who covers the Jaguars for ESPN’s NFL Nation, joined Sportscene with Steve Russell. He talks about Fournette and what the Jaguars are thinking about Fournette after last season.

Jaguars Offensive Line

Another question with the Jaguars is their offensive line. In training camp, the offense looked promising, but that was without a defense on the other side.

The Jaguars drafted Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. They traded up three spots to draft him. Even though they took him in the second round, they feel as if he is a first round talent. They rated him, along with others, as the top offensive tackle in the draft.

However, Taylor is not guaranteed a starting position on the team. He will be in a two man race against Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi signed as a free agent in March.

Ogbuehi was a first round pick in the 2015 draft, and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent four seasons there before becoming a free agent, where Jacksonville picked him up. He appeared in only two games last season, and only a combined 54 snaps.

Bounce Back Year

The Jaguars are looking to have a great bounce back year and answer some of those questions surrounding the team. After going 5-11 last year, they are looking to return to the 10-6 record in 2017. In that season, they reached the AFC Championship. In that game, they lost to the Patriots after having a fourth quarter lead.