Running Back Depth is a Strength for the Gators in 2019

In less than a month, the Florida Gator football season will start with a matchup against Miami in Orlando. With fall practice already rolling, the Gators are preparing for the 2019 season, which many people are excited for.

The Gators improved their record and won the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in 2018. Because of this, they are expected to be a competitive team this season.

One of the things that helped the Gators have such a successful season was the roster of talented running backs they possessed. Players like Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce showed a lot of skill during the 2018 season. They scored 14 touchdowns combined, helping the Gators end with 10 wins.

Running Backs

The Gators lost a few players after the 2019 NFL Draft, one of them being Jordan Scarlett. With Pierce only entering to his sophomore year, senior running back Lamical Perine is expected to lead his team.

Perine will be entering his fourth year of playing for the Gators. He played in all 13 games last year and led the team with seven touchdowns. He also ranked first for the Gators in rushing yards and second in scoring.

Running backs coach Greg Knox believes that Perine possesses the ability and skill to lead and mentor his teammates. He describes Perine as a “well-rounded running back.”

Another Gator expected to lead his team is sophomore Dameon Pierce.

Pierce played in all 13 games last season as a reserve running back in his first year with the Gators. Even though he is only going into his second year, he is expected to use last year’s experience in the field.

He has been training really hard these last few months and has been able to recognize his own improvement. He also commented on strength coach Nick Savage’s ability to help him reach his fitness goals.

Coming back from a knee injury, redshirt sophomore Malik Davis will be rejoining the Gators in the field.

Even though he only made three appearances last season, he believes that he is ready for this upcoming season. Knox is also confident in his abilities and recognizes his hard work through the spring and summer practice.

Davis also comments on the deepness of his running back teammates. He believes that every one of them has different skills that come together to make something amazing