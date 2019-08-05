Coach Whittemore talks Buchholz football

Big changes are coming to Buchholz High School football. Head coach Mark Whittemore doesn’t expect Bobcats’ winning ways to change, however.

Whittemore unpacked expectations for the upcoming season on Sportscene with Steve Russell. His first addressed the loss of some of his superstar seniors.

“We lost quite a bit; great senior class,” he said. “Those kids had won three out of four district championships and had been in the playoffs all four years. So, it was just a really really fantastic senior class.”

Whittemore was not only referring to playoff success, but of his players moving on to the college level as well. The Buchholz head coach highlighted a few of his top seniors moving on to the next level.

DE Noah Keeter – UCLA Bruins

S Trent Whittemore – Florida Gators

QB Cam Orth – LIU Post Pioneers

RB Jakhai Mitchem – Airforce Falcons

DB Victor Nelson – Airforce Falcons

Whittemore expressed his gratitude for what the seniors had done for the program over the past four years, and acknowledged the team has a lot of work to do to rival the success of his former players.

Coach Whittemore on Building a Winner

Coach Whittemore is still confident his team can win, however. Buchholz football is still retaining a lot of its talent, especially on the offensive line.

Whittemore made it a point to talk about his returning players when talking to Russell.

“We’ve got three big-time returning offensive linemen, and actually four of our five starters from last year return (for this year),” he said. “We’ve got a young running back corps; (we have) a young quarterback (and) young receivers. So we’re really gonna focus on trying to lean on the (offensive linemen) a little bit if we can upfront.”

The loss of veteran leadership at other positions on the team will force Whittemore and the Bobcats to lean on the big guys, this season.

On the defensive side, Whittemore cited his confidence in defensive back Damien Curtis to lead the way for the Bobcats defense. Curtis, an “All-Area” player for Buchholz last season, led the team with five interceptions.

A major key to the Bobcats’ success this year lies on the right arm of junior quarterback Jack Hevesy. Hevesy, who sat behind Orth and Trent Whittemore on the quarterback depth chart last year, now has the chance to start for Buchholz.

Coach Whittemore is confident that his first-year starter can continue the program’s success for the next two years.

“(Hevesy) has done nothing less than really really impress us with his growth from the time he got here as a rising sophomore until now,” he said. “He has just progressed so nicely…It’s gonna be fun watching Jack Hevesy.”

Looking Ahead

Whittemore and the Bobcats will only have a little more time to prepare for the season. Until then, coach Whittemore will do his best to make sure his starters are prepared for the 2019 season.

Buchholz’s first game of the season is at home against the Eastside Rams on Aug. 23.