Brady and Patriots Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere any time soon. During the team’s training camp, Brady and the Patriots agreed to a two-year contract extension. This extends Brady to the 2021 season and pays the 20-year NFL veteran $23 million this season, which is $8 million more than originally intended. Getting a contract extension for a 42-year-old quarterback shows age is nothing but a number to Brady.

From Inside Training Camp: Details and explanations on the contract extension for #Patriots QB Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/IK3cneFDBR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Home Sweet Home

The contract extension was a nice birthday present for Brady. The deal was agreed to just a day after the quarterback turned 42. It was also a present for the Patriots. While Brady got the extension, the Patriots were able to alleviate $5.5 million in cap space for 2019. This agreement best exemplifies the relationship between Brady and the organization. Brady said there’s no where else he would rather be than New England.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who is the only head coach Brady has known in the NFL, said “it’s always good to come to an agreement with a player, with any player.”

Defying the Odds

Brady’s whole career has been about defying the odds. After being selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, he was on a mission to prove people wrong. Six Super Bowl championships later, it’s safe to say he’s done just that. Now, it’s about silencing those doubters who say he can’t still perform at his age, 42.

Brady hopes, through his play on the field and his story, he can inspire others. “I got a great opportunity to prove to a lot of people that they didn’t think I can do it and hopefully I can.”

The Future

With Brady’s age, it’s only appropriate to ask the quarterback about when he’s thinking of retirement. With the extension, Brady is under contract until 2021. However, he was still asked about his future. Brady isn’t focusing on that. What only matters to Brady is this upcoming season.

Kick-Off

Brady and the Patriots open their preseason schedule Thursday night on the road against the Detroit Lions. Their regular season opener will be Sept. 8 as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.