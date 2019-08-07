PK Yonge Blue Wave’s Season Preview

Coming off a Strong Year

Last year, first year head coach Marcus McDonald led the Blue Wave to a 10-2 record in 2018. They finished 3-0 in their league, and tied for first. PK Yonge had a great year scoring the ball, as well as keeping the opponents out of the end zone. The team averaged 44.3 points per game, and held their opponents to an average of 18.5 points per game.

PK Yonge finished last year ranked No. 3,592 in the nation, and No.235 in the state. Coming into the 2019 season, they are ranked No. 4,356 nationally, and No. 276 in the state.

2019 Season

The Blue Wave have four offensive starters returning, and five defensive players returning this season. They did lose their starting quarterback last year, which people argue is the most important position, as well as their starting running back. Fortunately, they have their top two wide receivers returning in Cobi Byrd and Cari Byrd. They also return top middle linebacker Grant Dycus.

Head coach Marcus McDonald joined Sportscene with Steve Russell to talk about the season. He is excited about his roster this coming year, even though he had to switch some players around:

Although the Blue Wave lost their senior quarterback, they are confident in that position this year. McDonald also talks about his quarterback situation and the decision he made on who is going to start:

Playoffs

After going 9-1 in the regular season, PK Yonge got bounced out of the playoffs in the second round. Although their great 9-1 regular season record, they were only rewarded with the fourth seed in the playoffs.

To make sure that they have a higher chance of a better seed this year, McDonald wanted to increase the strength of their schedule, even if it meant more losses. One team added to this year’s schedule was in-city rival Eastside.

PK Yonge kicks off their 2019 season at home against Palatka on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m.