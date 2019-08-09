St. Francis Head Coach Scott McDaniel Discusses his 2019 Team

The St. Francis Catholic High School head football coach Scott McDaniel joined Sportscene with Steve Russell and talked about key player losses from 2018, players to look out for in 2019 and more.

2018 Season

The St. Francis Wolves are coming off a season where they finished 5-6. The Wolves were 2-3 in the district and 4-1 at home. Their struggles away from home were apparent throughout the season, winning only one game on the road.

Their season ended in a 55-0 loss in the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal. The Wolves were shut out by Zephyrhills Christian Academy in their final game of the season.

Key Losses From Last Season

McDaniel will be without quarterback Calvin Littles for the 2019 season. Littles rushed for 1,052 yards and threw for 719 yards in 2018 before graduating in the spring. His explosiveness will be missed at St. Francis.

In addition, the Wolves lost defensive back Jacquez Jackson after he graduated in 2018. Jackson had 57 total tackles last season, including five for loss.

Players to Look out for and Off-Season Training

Despite the losses on both sides of the ball, McDaniel was not shy on his optimism after a strong start to training camp.

In terms of new transfers, McDaniel was quick to mention a new addition to his offensive line.

Sophomore Omarion Littles will be expected to step into a bigger role this season and will look to be the Wolves’ No. 1 receiver entering the 2019 season, according to McDaniel.

“Looking forward to seeing what he can do,” McDaniel said. “He’s kind of small, he’s very shifty, he’s got nice hands and runs good routes.”

Junior TJ Williams will take over the strongside linebacker spot for the Wolves and McDaniel hopes to see him have a strong 2019 season as well.

First Game of the 2019 Season

The Wolves’ first game of the season will be against the Bell Football Bulldogs on Aug. 16 for a non-conference game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.