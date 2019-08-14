College GameDay, SEC Nation Going to Orlando for Florida-Miami

They’re coming to Orlando. ESPN’s college football pregame shows, College GameDay and SEC Nation, will be broadcasting live in Orlando ahead of the Florida Gator football season opener against the Miami Hurricanes. Even though both shows will be in Orlando on Aug. 24, they’ll be worlds apart.

Hey Coach, where are you going for Week 0? pic.twitter.com/68lXq7n7cI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 13, 2019

Happiest Place On Earth

Orlando will be the happiest place on Earth for Gator, Hurricane and college football fans very soon. It’s only fitting that College GameDay will kick-off the 2019 season at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” The show will broadcast live from the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Aug. 24. The stage will be set up at the Main Street Train Station, with Cinderella Castle and Main Street U.S.A as the backdrop. This will be the 38th time the Gators are featured on GameDay. Florida has a 24-14 record when they’re the subject of ESPN’s college football weekly preview show.

For fans interested in attending College GameDay at the Magic Kingdom, policies are different from previous broadcasts. Fans must have valid park admission to the Magic Kingdom in order to watch the show. There will be no designated area to just watch College GameDay. The show is notorious for it’s creative signs and flags filling the space behind the anchors. However, due to Walt Disney World Property Rules, no flags, signs or noise makers are allowed inside the park.

College GameDay goes live at 9 a.m.

Week 0 with the @FloridaGators!#SECNation is headed to Orlando for Miami vs. Florida! pic.twitter.com/IdEq2Dk5vi — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 13, 2019

SEC Nation Joins the Party

In addition to College GameDay, SEC Nation, the weekly preview show on SEC Network, will be in Orlando for the game. This is the second year in a row both College GameDay and SEC Nation are in the same location. The first time was in 2018 when both shows were in Jacksonville, Florida for the annual matchup between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs. Unlike College GameDay, SEC Nation will be inside Camping World Stadium, broadcasting from the sideline ahead of the game. This will be the 15th time the Gators are featured on SEC Nation, holding a 6-8 record in their appearances.

SEC Nation goes live at 9 a.m.