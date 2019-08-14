Home / Feature Sports News / College GameDay, SEC Nation Going to Orlando for Florida-Miami
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M. After 15 years of the Washington State flag begin a backdrop fixture to every “College GameDay” broadcast, ESPN is going to Pullman Wash., on Saturday.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

College GameDay, SEC Nation Going to Orlando for Florida-Miami

Zach Oliveri August 14, 2019 Feature Sports News, Gators Football, Miami Hurricanes 95 Views

They’re coming to Orlando. ESPN’s college football pregame shows, College GameDay and SEC Nation, will be broadcasting live in Orlando ahead of the Florida Gator football season opener against the Miami Hurricanes. Even though both shows will be in Orlando on Aug. 24, they’ll be worlds apart.

Happiest Place On Earth

Orlando will be the happiest place on Earth for Gator, Hurricane and college football fans very soon. It’s only fitting that College GameDay will kick-off the 2019 season at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” The show will broadcast live from the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Aug. 24. The stage will be set up at the Main Street Train Station, with Cinderella Castle and Main Street U.S.A as the backdrop. This will be the 38th time the Gators are featured on GameDay. Florida has a 24-14 record when they’re the subject of ESPN’s college football weekly preview show.

For fans interested in attending College GameDay at the Magic Kingdom, policies are different from previous broadcasts. Fans must have valid park admission to the Magic Kingdom in order to watch the show. There will be no designated area to just watch College GameDay. The show is notorious for it’s creative signs and flags filling the space behind the anchors. However, due to Walt Disney World Property Rules, no flags, signs or noise makers are allowed inside the park.

College GameDay goes live at 9 a.m.

SEC Nation Joins the Party

In addition to College GameDay, SEC Nation, the weekly preview show on SEC Network, will be in Orlando for the game. This is the second year in a row both College GameDay and SEC Nation are in the same location. The first time was in 2018 when both shows were in Jacksonville, Florida for the annual matchup between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs. Unlike College GameDay, SEC Nation will be inside Camping World Stadium, broadcasting from the sideline ahead of the game. This will be the 15th time the Gators are featured on SEC Nation, holding a 6-8 record in their appearances.

SEC Nation goes live at 9 a.m.

Tags

About Zach Oliveri

Check Also

Florida Gator Football 2020 Schedule Unveiled

Even though the 2019 season is about two weeks away, it’s never too early to …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties