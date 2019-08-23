High School Football Preview: Newberry vs. Santa Fe

High School football season has started and two local rivals will have their season opener Friday night. Santa Fe won’t have to travel far, as they will face their rivals right across the street. The Newberry Panthers will host the Raiders for their usual season opener rivalry game.

The Panthers have won 10 of the last 15 games against the Raiders. Santa Fe was able to win last year, but before that, their last win against Newberry was in 2014.

Preview

Santa Fe High School

Santa Fe’s football program has been developing over the years. In their 2017 season, they ended with a record of 1-9. Last season, however, the team went 5-6 and made an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.

Raiders Coach Dock Pollard is more than happy with the improvements made in the last 24 months. He also recognizes the dedication his team has towards improving their program.

Pollard also commented on his plans for one of his most outstanding players, Deron Reid. Reid returns this year after Even though the six-foot junior usually plays quarterback, Pollard says that he will play whatever position is needed in the game.

Deron Reid has received an offer from South Carolina, but his recruitment is still open.

Newberry High School

As for the Panthers, Edward Johnson will debut in this game as Newberry’s new head football coach.

Johnson has been the basketball head coach since 2015 until recently, when he was named head football coach after the resignation of Richard Vester.

Johnson recognizes that the Panthers have struggled in the last few seasons. He says that his only focus right now is to get prepared for this upcoming season.

Senior Jaylen Zullo will come back this year after establishing himself as an outstanding rusher last season. Running back Kobe Delima will also come back this season.