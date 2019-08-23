Miami Dolphins’ Quarterback Battle Intensifying

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason Thursday night, managing to grab a 22-7 victory.

The main headlines from Thursday night’s preseason game was the growing question of who will win the starting quarterback position for the Dolphins.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick’s lackluster performance against the Jaguars paved a way for Josh Rosen to prove his capabilities.

Rosen and Fitzpatrick to Miami

Miami parted ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill in March after seven seasons. Tannehill’s trade to the Tennessee Titans left the Dolphins starting quarterback position wide open.

Rosen Traded from Arizona

Rosen spent his rookie season with the Cardinals after being drafted 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a less than stellar season, going 3-13 while throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, Arizona claimed the worst record in the league and the number pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall, making it clear that Rosen’s time in Arizona had ended. The next day Arizona traded Rosen to the Miami.

Fitzpatrick Acquired in Free Agency

The Fitzmagic era in Tampa Bay quickly came to end during the 2018 season. Fitzpatrick earned the Buccaneers starting quarterback role while Jameis Winston was on suspension.

Additionally, Fitzpatrick started in seven games for the Buccaneers, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. At the end of the 2018, Fitzpatrick signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins as a free agent.

We have signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Welcome to Miami, Ryan! pic.twitter.com/NWqQ5t072a — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2019

Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins in hopes of being named the team’s starting quarterback.

Rosen Performance Against Jaguars Heats Up Quarterback Battle

At the beginning of the preseason it seemed that the Miami coaching staff planned on having Fitzpatrick take the start Week 1. With 14 seasons of experience in the league, Fitzpatrick is no stranger to a quarterback battle.

However, Rosen’s preseason performance against the Jaguars intensified the battle.

Josh Rosen just put together a NINETY 👏NINE 👏YARD 👏 TD DRIVE 👏#JAXvsMIA pic.twitter.com/KSRV9pSj9I — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 23, 2019

So far in the preseason, Rosen holds a 77.3 pass rating, throwing for 358 yards and completing 28 of 45 passes. While Fitzpatrick posts a 78.4 passer rating, completing 17 of 32 passes and throwing for 166 yards.

What started out as a clear cut answer is now more of a question. Miami head coach Brian Flores has yet to name a starter for Week 1.

Flores stated that he is still evaluating both Rosen and Fitzpatrick.