Santa Fe Volleyball Heads to the Daytona State Volleyball Invitational this Weekend

The Santa Fe College Saints will be facing two top NJCAA teams, Polk State College and Indian River State College, this afternoon to kick off the Daytona State Volleyball Invitational. The Saints will have their final match against Broward College on Saturday at 2 p.m. The invitational will feature several out-of-region, nationally ranked teams that will present new competition.

Due to hurricane Dorian, the team has had to cancel the past four matches. Now, they are ready to get back on the court. This season the Saints are 2-2 as they continue on with their regular season which consists of 26 scheduled matches.

Practice and Preparation

Setter Maria Hernandez from Bayamón, Puerto Rico explained that the team has been practicing nonstop in preparation for this weekend. “We also have been watching film from our past matches to see what we can work on individually and as a team,” said Hernandez. This season, she has contributed to the team with a grand total of 113 assists and is only looking to increase that number this weekend.

In addition, Outside Hitter Sarah Hamlin has been a great offensive asset to the season. Hamlin said, “As a team, we are going to face some high competition and we are going to have to follow our game plan. We have been focusing on specific things this week during practice which we hope will lead us to a successful weekend.”

Back at Home

Saints Volleyball will be back to play in Gainesville territory this Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. They will take on St. Petersburg College. Coach Nick Cheronis will continue to shape his young team.