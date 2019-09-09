Dan Mullen Talks Injuries, Mistakes, Freshman Corners and Kentucky

Coming off their first shutout in three years, the Florida Gators are now preparing to start SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday. Florida head coach Dan Mullen discussed his team’s performance in Saturday’s win against UT Martin in Monday’s press conference.

News on Henderson and Toney

In true coach fashion, Mullen immediately addressed the injuries. Receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback CJ Henderson were two key players who left in the first half of Saturday’s game. Toney appeared to have injured his shoulder. And Henderson, his ankle. Mullen provided updates on both.

The Little Things

The Gators production in the first half was not to Mullen’s liking. The Gators scored just three points in the first quarter. Mullen voiced his displeasure in the press conference after the game.

“I don’t know that it was a super friendly halftime, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s good to see us come out and play harder in the second half.”

On Monday, he mentioned (more than once) the team’s lack of attention to detail in the first half and how little mistakes can make a difference in a game.

Flourishing Freshman Corners

Freshman defensive backs Kaiir Elam (nephew of former Gator Matt Elam), Jaydon Hill and Chester Kimbrough all made an impact in Saturday’s game. Mullen said he was pleased with what he saw from all three players.

Kentucky

Looking ahead to Kentucky, Mullen gave credit to head coach Mark Stoops, praising him on how well he’s done his team’s defense. The Wildcats beat the Gators for the first time in 31 years last season. But Mullen said he believes that his players have grown from that loss.

“I think losing a game kind of motivated the guys in a different way,” he said. “I think they took a lot out of it.”