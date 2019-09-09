Nadal Grabs Another Grand Slam Title

Rafael Nadal is still celebrating his victory over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in the grueling five-set match to secure his fourth US Open Championship title and 19th Grand Slam title.

Lengthy Match

The US Open Championship match was quite a tiresome battle between No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, lasting four hours and 50 minutes. The match went five sets, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4. Although Medvedev took the lead late, Nadal was able to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the final set to attain the victory. After a long tournament and a long final match, Nadal described this match as “very intense.”

US Open Post-Grueling Match

Age Difference

No. 2 Rafael Nadal entered the US Open Championship match at age 33, having 18 years of professional tennis under his belt. His opponent, No.5 Daniil Medvedev, is only 23 years old with five years of professional experience. The difference in age between the two opponents is an astonishing ten years.

Nadal US OPEN Experience

Ranked #2 overall in the world, Rafael Nadal was no stranger to the US Open gaining his fourth US Open title on Sunday. Due to the victory, Nadal is now second all-time for US Open titles, sitting one title shy of Rodger Federer. Nadal has

Nadal #USOpen Champion it's: 🏆 19th Grand Slam title

🏆 4th US Open

🏆 84th title in career

💪 7th Grand Slam not on clay

💪 21st title on hard

💪 12th Grand Slam won in a row by the BIG 3 pic.twitter.com/OcyCum4UEf — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) September 9, 2019

Even with the number of Majors he has one, the feeling of satisfaction is still there for the veteran Nadal. After his victory, Nadal had this to say:

US Open Post-Great Feeling-Couldn’t Hold Back Emotions

One Away

Nadal’s US Open victory gives him his 19th Grand Slam Championship title. An absurd 19 titles leave Nadal one Grand Slam title away from tying 38-year-old Rodger Federer from the most Grand Slams victories of all time. Nadal certainly has the chance to surpass Federer’s record considering the age difference. With Nadal’s amazing track record in the French Open, he has the opportunity to beat out Federer in the coming years.